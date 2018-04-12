Sheriff's reports for March 30-April 1

March 30

Dustin Robert McDonough, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Sue Ann Peach Kylee, 19, of Madison, was charged with DUI.

Bernabe De Jesus Pena, 32, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Miguel Angel Rico-Alonso, 46, of Crossville, was serving weekend time.

William Ray Rudd, 53, of Old Hickory, was serving weekend time.

Ernest Dempsey Searcy, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and prohibited weapon.

Mason Edward Sullins, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple drug possession.

Stephen Eric Waddell, 34, of Portland, was serving weekend time.

Kimberly Lynn Wheeler, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

March 31

Billy Dwayne Bly, 42, of Liberty, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Marticous Levar Clemmons, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Brooklyn Michelle Guy, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest and two counts of violation of probation.

Jarrett Darnail Guy, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Hwana Montel Jennings, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Linda Joyce Lamb, 67, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and resisting arrest.

Sanjaykumar Shakra Patel, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release and DUI.

April 1

George Herbert Axson, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with prohibited weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damon Jason Gilbert, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Gary Wayne Haley, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Riley Joseph Hefferan, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Prince Hanief Huntington, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with pubic drunkenness.

– Staff Reports