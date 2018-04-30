Sheriff's Reports for April 13

April 13

Jalonzo Jaquann Bishop, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with possession of schedule II drugs, three counts of sale of schedule II drugs and simple drug possession.

Rodrick Frank Brooks, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with counterfeit controlled substance and simple drug possession.

Brionna Nichole Bryant, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Marvin Andre Bryant, 21, of Goodlettsville, was held for court.

Courtney Nicole Caldwell, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and four counts of schedule I drugs.

Stacey Dion Caruthers, 42, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Vincent Craig Clemmons, 34, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeremy Eugene Darnell, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with violating a protection order.

Amber Kierra Horne, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.

Isiah Corleone Manier, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and counterfeit controlled substance.

Rickey Earl Mitchell, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, theft of property, evading arrest and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Ann Cortez Owens, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs, three counts of possession of schedule II drugs, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

John Wesley Owens, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with five counts of sale of schedule II drugs, three counts of possession of schedule II drugs, drug paraphernalia, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Nick Pajan, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of schedule VI drugs for resale, drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Nicolas Vernon Raines, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of schedule I.

Crissy Dean Ratliff, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

James Coleman Roach, 68, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI drugs.

William Ray Rudd, 53, of Old Hickory, served weekend time.

– Staff Reports