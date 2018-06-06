Sheriff's Reports and most wanted

May 23

Travis Scott Buckley, 26, of Hartsville, was held for court.

Robert Paul Bush, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, three counts of evading arrest, reckless driving, two counts of driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating conditional release.

Brandon Lee Elks, 36, of Murfreesboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

Christopher Michael Ellison, 25, of Memphis, was charged with domestic assault.

Michael Wayne Flanigan, 21, of Cookeville, was charged with violation of probation.

Sandra Charlie Hall, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Skyler Danielle Landry, 20, of East Point, Michigan, was charged with failure to appear.

Terraine Terrell Laury, 37, of Memphis, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Cassandra Lindsey Montayne, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

Samuel Joseph Moss, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Curtis Lee Quakenbush, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Farehante Leshawn Reed, 43, of Memphis, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000 and two counts of simple drug possession.

Lakendra Rena Rippy, 28, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear.

Tony Lee Sadler, 58, of Portland, was charged with failure to appear.

Robert Walter Taylor-Coomer, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Brandon Lowe Tomlinson, 28, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, two counts of evading arrest and failure to appear.

Jeremy Lee Toombs, 41, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Jerail Waters, 36, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Darryl Edward White, 40, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Kitty Lynn Williams, 33, of Alexandria, was charged with simple drug possession.

Ashley Sierra-Rai Woodard, 22, of Hartsville, was charged with violating conditional release, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

–Staff Reports