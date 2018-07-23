Sheriff's Reports for July 1-2

July 1

Stacey Dawn Byrum, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of DUI.

Shannon Scott Cole, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael William Defuria, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, criminal violation of probation and DUI.

Eric Lee Hyatt, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of vandalism.

Melissa Dawn Mayes, 39, of Greenbrier, was charged with bond jumping, failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.

Promise Liara Phillips, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Chelsey Elizabeth Price, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Michael Nelson Tood, 45, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Candace Marie Wentzell, 45, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

July 2

Billy Steve Allen, 74, of Lebanon, was charged with misdemeanor giving false information to an officer, duty to give info and render aid, leaving the scene with death or personal injury and failure to give immediate notice on accident.

Cody Ray Bryant, 25, of Lascassas, was charged with DUI.

Jeffrey Steven Byrd, 66, of Casagrand, was charged with DUI.

Joseph Floyd Caldwell, 31, of resisting arrest and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Caleb Mason Collins, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear with bond jumping.

Jonathan Justin Harris, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Jessica Faye Hesson, 30, of Monterey, was charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer Renee Johnson, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with misdemeanor giving false information to an officer, duty to give info and render aid, leaving the scene with death or personal injury and failure to give immediate notice on accident.

Ashley Ann King, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, simple possession of drugs and fugitive from justice.

