Sheriff's Reports for July 11, 2018

July 11

Kenneth Logan Allen, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Timothy Alan Andrews, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with vandalism.

Lakisha Marie Baine, 34, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Deandre Devon Bass, 28, of Alexandria, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jimmy Lee Bly, 48, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal violaton of probation.

Jonathan Keith Browne, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of drugs and public drunkenness.

Rebecca Candice Hale, 31, of Watertown was charged with contempt.

Shirley Marlene Hampton, 59, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Paul Wade Inman, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daundre Deshawn Jackson, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Nicholas David Marlow, 33, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Stephanie Deanne Mofield, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with accessory after the fact and harboring a runaway juvenile.

Joe William Morrow, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Michael Chadwick Pruitte, 45, of Carthage, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jason Daniel Read, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

William Alton Rogers, 40, of Gallatin, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest and harboring a runaway juvenile.

George Baxter Snider, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Nathaniel Jones Stephens, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Crystal Nicole Underwood, 32, of Hermitage, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Thomas Wan, 44, of Bowling Green, was charged with theft of property worth less than $60,000.

Woodrow Wiliam Wortham, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.