Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 19 - 22

Aug. 19

Kevin Alexander Aquino, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence, failure to give immediate notice on accident, leaving the scene with death or personal injury and DUI.

Leocadio Ovidio Armira, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license and DUI.

Gary Alan Card, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Amelia Chavez, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Bruce Walter Graustein, was charged with theft of property.

Dalton Collier Holland, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment and interference with emergency calls.

Brandi Darlene Kirby, 27, of Nashville, was charged with resisting arrest, assault and public drunkenness.

Matthew Ryan Lyles, 30, of Hermitage, was charged with four counts of simple drug possession, possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Wayne Perry, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jason Orlando Seay, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Aug. 20

Tara Danielle Belcher, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Telena Rose Correa, 43, of Portland, was charged with failure to appear.

Anya Meshia Curtis, 32, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation. Jesse Trigueros Diggs, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Curtis Harley Dodson, 39, of Central, was charged with violation of probation.

Donnie Wayne Earps, 56, of Gordonsville, was charged with motor vehicle habitual offender.

Bruce Allen Facundus, 27, of Riddleton, was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, disregarding a traffic sign, seatbelt law, simple drug possession, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Scott Dale Hamlett, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Nicole Marie Haroulakis, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Wendell Jay Harris, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and violation of probation.

Halen Storm Hill, 26, of Unionville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Melissa Gayle Iricks, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespassing, domestic assault and public drunkenness.

Kierstin Makayla Morgan, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, 10 counts of fraudulent use of credit or debit, two counts of forgery and theft of property.

Markius Deporter Oldham, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Michael Pope, 33, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation. Tyjuan Demar Reedy, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Luciano Dakota Ruotolo, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with burglary, theft of property, vandalism, possession of burglary tools and violation of probation.

John Duke Shanks, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Jason Bryan Sherrill, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and habitual offender motor vehicle.

William Chance Summers, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with schedule II drugs and counterfeit controlled substance.

Richard Arthur Tinnin, 50, of Goodlettsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Aug. 21

Haleigh Hughes Anglin, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Okpara Ogbonna Arnold, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Lakisha Marie Baine, 35, of Watertown, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Anthony Taylore Bass, 45, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Max Jared Bryson, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple drug possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Jesse Ann Marie Bybee, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Garcia Franklin Adonay Cueller, 20, of Antioch, was charged with driving without a license.

Jennifer Ranee Day, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Jeremy Nathan Derr, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Dustin Joseph Dies, 32, of Smithville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jacob Briar Dies, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, prohibited weapon, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jace Skylar Faraneh, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Thomas Harris, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tearesa Kay Holland, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Melissa Gayle Iricks, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Charles Lynch, 40, of Smithville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Sherrill Antionette McGill, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Corey Lee Miller, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with identity theft, theft of property, ten counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit, four counts of forgery and theft of property worth between $2,500-$10,000 and failure to appear.

Douglas Edward Miller, 36, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Wayne Ricketts, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Kelly Sue Sanders, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of violation of probation.

Brandon Wayne Shelton, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Aug. 22

Nathan Shawn Brackett, 40, of Martin, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Timothy Aaron Clark, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property, identity theft and two counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit.

Daniel Louis Dillard, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, theft of property, simple drug possession, unlawful carry of a weapon and violation of probation.

Nathan James Harsh, 26, of Gallatin, was charged with DUI.

Rocky Lee Hunter, 29, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Bobby Lee Jennings, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Kimberly Hall Kelly, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and failure to pay child support.

Lori Annette Kies, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise, misdemeanor evading arrest, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyra Hope Norris, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Lashaniqua Maria Odom, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Edward Palmer, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Barbara Louise Purkerson, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Webster Reeves, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Michael Paul Register, 41, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Kathye Renee Stone, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

