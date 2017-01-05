Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Jan. 7

CommUnity Prayer Event

8 a.m.

A CommUnity Prayer event will be Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Train Station. Anyone interested in participating or who wants more details may call 615-351-2874 or follow on Facebook @CommUnityPrayer, Lebanon TN.

Tennessee Motorama

10 a.m.

The seventh annual Tennessee Motorama will be Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The event is open to all vehicles with a $500 grand prize for best-of-show vehicle. Admission is $10 for adults, and children 12 and younger will be admitted free. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Wilson Amateur Radio Club meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson Amateur Radio Club will meet Saturday, Jan 7 at 6 p.m. in room 122 of Labry Hall at Cumberland University. Anyone may attend. For more information, call Tom Parker at 615-285-2337.

Jan. 10

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Jan. 12

American Legion Post 15 meeting

7 p.m.

American Legion Post 15 will meet Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. A meet and greet will be at 6:30 p.m. The executive board will meet at 5:30 p.m. All veterans are invited. For more information, call Bob Haley at 615-351-6128 or Bob VanRiper at 615-480-8718.

Jan. 13

Mt. Juliet Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

A Mt. Juliet Community Development meeting will be Friday, Jan. 13 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office at 2055 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Suite 200. The meeting is a chance to hear firsthand about local development projects in Mt. Juliet and is open to anyone who wants to attend. Breakfast will be sponsored by TDS Telecom. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Jan. 14

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will be Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The free-admission event will feature vendors with antique furniture, collectibles, lots of vintage items, automobile memorabilia, vintage clothes, records, repurposed items, handmade items, country fair-like homemade cookies, honey and more. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Tyler Masden, administrator at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro, will be the guest speaker. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding areas whose spouse died while serving active duty, or of a service-connected cause, is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

Jan. 18

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency commodity food giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency USDA commodity food giveaway for low-income families in Wilson County will be Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1-3 p.m. at 104 Webster Lane in Lebanon. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

A Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection luncheon will be Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Life Assembly at 555 Pleasant Grove Road. The guest speaker will be Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty, who will give his state of the city address. Early registration is $18 by Jan. 17 at noon, and it’s $23 for late registration. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Jan. 19

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency commodity food giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency USDA commodity food giveaway for low-income families in Wilson County will be Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1-3 p.m. at 104 Webster Lane in Lebanon. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Southside Baseball Chili Supper and Silent Auction

6 p.m.

The Southside Middle School baseball team will hold a chili supper and silent auction Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased from the Southside Middle School office or from any of the baseball players. Tickets will also be available at the door. Contact Coach Jamie Forsyth at 615-456-8853 for more details or with any questions.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Jan. 20

CommUnity Prayer Circle

6:30 p.m.

A CommUnity Prayer Circle will be Friday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Lebanon Premium Outlets at 1 Outlet Village Blvd. Anyone interested in participating or who wants more details may call 615-351-2874 or follow on Facebook @CommUnityPrayer, Lebanon TN.

Jan. 26

Mt. Juliet Chamber Choice Awards Banquet

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its Chamber Choice Awards Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Early registration is $60 per person, and tables of eight are available for $500. A cash bar will be featured. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Feb. 4

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will be Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The free-admission event will feature vendors with antique furniture, collectibles, lots of vintage items, automobile memorabilia, vintage clothes, records, repurposed items, handmade items, country fair-like homemade cookies, honey and more. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Polar Plunge

9 a.m.

The annual Polar Plunge to benefit Wilson County Special Olympics will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. To register or download a registration form, visit polarplungetn.com.

Mt. Juliet Daddy-Daughter Dance

5 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Daddy-Daughter Dance will be Feb. 4 at the Mt. Juliet Community Center. The early dinner and dance will be from 5-7 p.m. and the late dinner and dance will be from 8-10 p.m. Tickets will be $15 each and go on sale Jan. 2. This year’s theme will be sock hop.

Feb. 6

Vietnam Veterans of America meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Lebanon will meet Monday, Feb. 6 and the first Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Veterans usually begin to gather at 4 p.m. Food is served at no charge to all members and guests. Door prizes are given with no charge for tickets. Vietnam-era veterans are welcome as are those wishing to sign up to join the auxilary group. Veterans who wish to join should bring a DD-214. For more information, call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088.

Feb. 7

McClain Christian Academy’s “A Night of Music”

6 p.m.

McClain Christian Academy’s “A Night of Music” will be Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The lineup will include Dailey & Vincent, an American bluegrass and country group; Jimmy Fortune, a former member of the Statler Brothers; and Alvarado Road Show, the Texas-based brother duo of Cleve and A.J. Clark. Tickets are available by calling 615-879-6446. Proceeds from the annual event benefit McClain Christian Academy.

Feb. 14

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Feb. 16

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Jan. 9

Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Wilson County 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County 911 Board Policy Advisory Committee meeting

Noon

The Wilson County 911 Board Policy Advisory Committee will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at noon at the Wilson County 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board Executive Committee will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Wilson County 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 10

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

7 a.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission Office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Public Works Committee meeting

4:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Public Works Committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Finance Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County courthouse.

Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County courthouse.

Jan. 11

Wilson County Geographic Information Systems Committee meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Geographic Information Systems Committee will meet Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Jan. 12

Lebanon Visioning Committee meeting

2 p.m.

The Lebanon Visioning Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council work session

5 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Jan. 17

Lebanon City Council work session

4:45 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 4:45 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Jan. 23

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Feb. 6

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.