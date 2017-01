Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Jan. 28

Wilson County Conservative Republicans meeting

9:15 a.m.

The Wilson County Conservative Republicans will meet Saturday, Jan. 28 at 9:15 a.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse at Providence in Mt. Juliet. The speaker will be Matt Espenshade with the FBI who will give an overview of the FBI and how it works.

Jan. 30

Community Suicide Prevention and Awareness Workshop

6 p.m.

A community suicide prevention and awareness workshop will be Monday, Jan. 30 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Castle Heights Elementary School at 1007 N. Castle Heights Ave. in the library. Speakers will be Evelyn Hill from the Jason Foundation and Brenda Harper with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. Free childcare, refreshments and materials will be provided. To RSVP, contact Beth Petty at 615-453-2693 or beth.petty@lssd.org.

Jan. 31

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Feb. 2

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Membership Meeting and Awards

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Membership Meeting and Awards will be Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. For more information, visit lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Bluegrass at The Capitol

6 p.m.

Jimmy Bowen & Santa Fe along with Special guest Marty Raybon & Full Circle will present a show at The Capitol Theatre, Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 pm.

Feb. 4

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Indoor Yard Sale

8 a.m.

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Indoor Yard Sale will be Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The event is open to the public.

American Red Cross Shelter Fundamentals Course

8 a.m.

The Nashville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross will hold a shelter fundamentals course for new volunteers Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The course will offer training for individuals interested in volunteering at a Red Cross shelter in times of disaster, along with a disaster event simulation. Snacks and lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, call Vicki Atkinson at 615-521-6981. In case of inclement weather, the course will be Saturday, Feb. 25.

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will be Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The free-admission event will feature vendors with antique furniture, collectibles, lots of vintage items, automobile memorabilia, vintage clothes, records, repurposed items, handmade items, country fair-like homemade cookies, honey and more. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Polar Plunge

9 a.m.

The annual Polar Plunge to benefit Wilson County Special Olympics will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. To register or download a registration form, visit polarplungetn.com.

Superhero Character Breakfast

9 a.m.

Wilson Central High School’s Future Business Leaders of America will hold a superhero character breakfast Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9-11 a.m. in the main cafeteria. The event is for boys and girls 2-9 years old. The children will be able to meet their favorite superhero characters, have breakfast, take photo, and learn character traits and lessons from their favorite hero. The public can buy tickets online or by coming to Wilson Central High School. They are $5 for each person, and presale will be through Friday, Feb. 3. Tickets will be $10 per person at the door.

Mt. Juliet Daddy-Daughter Dance

5 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Daddy-Daughter Dance will be Feb. 4 at the Mt. Juliet Community Center. The early dinner and dance will be from 5-7 p.m. and the late dinner and dance will be from 8-10 p.m. Tickets will be $15 each and go on sale Jan. 2. This year’s theme will be sock hop.

Mardi Gras at the Capitol

6:30 p.m.

Madri Gras at the Capitol, a fundraiser for Sherry’s Run, will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature dinner, live music, a cash bar and live auction. Tickets are $50 each. For more information, visit sherrysrun.org.

Feb. 6

Republican Women of Wilson County meeting

11:30 a.m.

The Republican Women of Wilson County will meet Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square. The guest speaker will be Amy Lawrence. She will speak on Tennessee conservatives and the death penalty. Following the speaker, the club will hold its monthly business meeting. The public is invited and may bring their lunch or go with the club to a local restaurant following the meeting. The Republican Women welcomes new members. For more information, call 615-415-3201 or email belacres@dtccom.net.

Vietnam Veterans of America meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Lebanon will meet Monday, Feb. 6 and the first Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Veterans usually begin to gather at 4 p.m. Food is served at no charge to all members and guests. Door prizes are given with no charge for tickets. Vietnam-era veterans are welcome as are those wishing to sign up to join the auxilary group. Veterans who wish to join should bring a DD-214. For more information, call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088.

Feb. 7

McClain Christian Academy’s “A Night of Music”

6 p.m.

McClain Christian Academy’s “A Night of Music” will be Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The lineup will include Dailey & Vincent, an American bluegrass and country group; Jimmy Fortune, a former member of the Statler Brothers; and Alvarado Road Show, the Texas-based brother duo of Cleve and A.J. Clark. Tickets are available by calling 615-879-6446. Proceeds from the annual event benefit McClain Christian Academy.

Feb. 10

Wilson Bank & Trust Home and Garden Expo

4 p.m.

The Wilson Bank & Trust Home and Garden Expo will be Friday, Feb. 10 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Admission is free.

Feb. 11

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone who lives in the Nashville area whose spouse died while serving on active duty, or of a service-connected cause, is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

Feb. 13

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center High Tea and Fashion Show

2 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center’s High Tea and Fashion Show will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Entertainment will be provided by Kirkland, and fashions will come from the Sugar Pea. Tickets are $5 and available at the center.

Feb. 14

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Feb. 16

Race at the Capitol Theatre

11 a.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Feb. 18

Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Valentine Banquet Dinner and Dance

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Valentine Banquet Dinner and Dance will be Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Mill in the Edgerton Room at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. The opening ceremony and dinner starts at 6 p.m., and dancing and entertainment will be provided by Danny McCorkle. For more information, contact Patti Watts at 615-449-4600 or 615-418-5057.

Feb. 26

Race at the Capitol Theatre

2 p.m.

The group will show Race at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 and children under 7 are free. Race, rated PG-13, follows Olympic and track and field legend Jesse Owens as he prepares and competes in the 1936 Olympics, where he goes up against Adolf Hitler’s vision of Aryan supremacy. Tickets are available at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, from members of the Wilson County Black History Committee or at the Capitol Theatre box office one hour before show times.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Jan. 23

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Jan. 20

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately following the Road Commission.

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Jan. 24

Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Jan. 25

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will continue a recessed meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Jan. 26

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 a.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Jan. 31

Wilson County Ag Management Committee and Rodeo Committee meetings

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The Wilson County Rodeo Committee will meet immediately after the Ag Management Committee.

Feb. 2

Wilson County Board of Education work session

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

Feb. 6

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Feb. 7

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Feb. 13

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 16

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 20

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Feb. 21

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Feb. 27

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 6

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.