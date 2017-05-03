Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

May 4

National Day of Prayer Observance

Noon

An observance in honor of the National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, May 4 at noon at the flagpole in front of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rep. Susan Lynn Town Hall Meeting

6 p.m.

State Rep. Susan Lynn will hold a town hall meeting Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. at Gladeville United Methodist Church at 8770 Stewarts Ferry Pike in the Gladeville community.

Container Garden Demonstration

6 p.m.

A free hands-on demonstration on how to grow container gardens on a patio or porch will be Thursday, May 4 from 6-8 p.m. in the Pole Barn at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Contact Marianne Pelletier at 615-547-6111 or marianne@fidddlersgrove.org or visit Baddour Parkway Arboretum and Demonstration Gardens on Facebook for more information.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Fairview Church at 615-444-0111 or Vicki Atkinson at 615-444-1673 or 615-521-6981.

May 5

Free Clothing Store

9 a.m.

The Free Clothing Store will be open Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. until noon at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. It’s open to everyone. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

May 6

Free Rock Chip Repair Day Fundraiser

7 a.m.

A free rock chip repair day fundraiser will be Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy at 9695 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Sponsored by All-N-One Auto Glass, the event will feature free windshield rock chip repair. All donations will fund Mt. Juliet Montessori PTA. The academy will also have its annual bake and yard sales.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, May 6 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

Makenzie’s Car Wash 4 A Cure

8 a.m.

The sixth annual Makenzie’s Car Wash 4 A Cure will be Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Burger King at 11547 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The event is to raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. For more information or to make a donation, visit pbtf.convio.net/goto/kenziescarwash4acure.

Think Green, Think Clean Challenge

8 a.m.

The ninth annual Think Green, Think Clean Youth Litter Challenge will be held Saturday, May 6 starting at 8 a.m. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. at Don Fox Community Park. The challenge is open to students, teachers and families of Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District. Schools with the highest number of participants qualify to win prize money to be used in beautification and environmental projects at their school. First place is $2,000, second place is $1,500 and third place is $1,000. Participants who sign in to pick up litter will be entered into a drawing to win a free canoe.

Cumberland University Commencement

10 a.m.

Cumberland University’s Commencement ceremony will be Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. on the front lawn of Memorial Hall on the Cumberland campus. Overflow parking will be available at Immanuel Baptist Church, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and the Journey Church. Shuttle service will be available.

Twin States Iris Society’s “Irises at the Arts”

2 p.m.

The Twin States Iris Society will present its annual spring show and sale, “Irises at the Arts,” on Saturday, May 6 from 2-4 p.m. at Walter J. Baird Middle School at 131 WJB Pride Lane in Lebanon. Iris entries will be accepted from 7-10 a.m., and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., they will be judged. The show will be from 2-4 p.m., and there will be an iris rhizome sale from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for $3 each.

Derby Day

4 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Derby Day will be Saturday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Legacy Farms at 8061 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon. It will feature Southern fare, mint juleps and games while wearing derby hats and bowties. For reservations, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Wilson Amateur Radio Club meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson Amateur Radio Club will meet Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. in room 122 of Labry Hall at Cumberland University. Anyone may attend. For more information, call Tom Parker at 615-587-2337.

Comedy Show to Benefit Watertown Project Graduation

7 p.m.

A comedy show to benefit Watertown Project Graduation will be Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. at Watertown Middle School, featuring comedian Jim Seward. Tickets may be purchased from class seniors in advance or at the door for $10 each. Donations may also be made to Project Graduation through Wilson Bank & Trust.

May 7

Antique Car Show

10 a.m.

A free antique car show will be Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Wilson Bank & Trust’s Mt. Juliet office at 1476 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Car show registration will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and awards will be at 3 p.m. It will feature free inflatables for children. For more information, call 615-754-0600.

Vietnam Veterans of America meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Wilson County will meet Monday, May 7 and the first Monday of each month at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Veterans start gathering about 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. meeting. A free meal is served for all attending veterans and guests. Vietnam-era veterans are encouraged to attend for activities. Veterans interested in joining should bring a copy of their DD214. For more information, call Dave Murdock at 615 785-8127.

May 8

Charity Golf Tournament

10:30 a.m.

Edwards Porter Mattes Wealth Management will hold its annual charity golf tournament Monday, May 8 at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club at 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon to benefit Starfish Infertility Foundation. The nonprofit organization awards grants to help couples who do not have a provision in their insurance plans for infertility treatment. Player registration will start at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. The awards dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the completion of play. The entry fee is $125 per person or $500 per team and includes green and cart fees, executive goody bag, beverages, lunch and awards dinner, mulligan, red tee, hole-in-one contest, long drive and closest to pin. An optional package is an additional $20 for golf ball air cannon, putting contest and marshmallow drive. Register at golftournament.online/edwardsporter. For more information, call 615-810-8185 or email brock@edwardsporter.com.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, May 8 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Wilson County Democratic Party

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will hold its monthly executive committee and membership meeting Monday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the School Exhibit Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The public is invited to attend.

May 9

May 10

Hamilton Springs Station groundbreaking

10:30 a.m.

A groundbreaking for Hamilton Springs Station, Middle Tennessee’s first transit-orientated development, will be Wednesday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. at 100 Gaston Park Drive in Lebanon.

May 11

Free Pancake Breakfast for Wilson County Veterans

7 a.m.

Keller Williams Realty in Mt. Juliet, the Wilson County Veterans Service Office, American Legion of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, Vietnam Veterans of America in Lebanon, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Courtney’s Restaurant will present a free pancake breakfast to Wilson County veterans May 11 from 7-9:30 a.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The public is invited to attend and bring a donation of a non-perishable food item to be distributed to veterans and members of the Senior Citizens Awareness Network of Wilson County. For more information, call Wendy Dyes at 615-715-0913.

Be Social MJ Networking Happy Hour

5 p.m.

A Be Social MJ networking happy hour will be Thursday, May 11 from 5-7 p.m. at El Ray Azteca at 1319 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Donations will be collected to benefit Charis Health Center. For more information, visit mjchamber.org.

Lebanon Municipal Airport terminal ribbon cutting

2 p.m.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new terminal at the Lebanon Municipal Airport will be Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. at the airport at 1160A Franklin Road.

Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner

6:30 p.m.

Historic Lebanon will hold its annual Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner on Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Venue 142 in the Historic Arcade Building at 142 Public Square in Lebanon. Tickets are $25 and will include dinner and an annual membership as a Friend of Historic Lebanon. Tickets are available at the Historic Lebanon office at 324 W. Main St. in Lebanon or online at historiclebanon.com/friendsdinner. Advanced purchase is required, and seating is limited. Those who plan to attend should get tickets by May 8.

Benefit Concert

7 p.m.

A benefit concert, featuring Eric Horner and Gaither Homecoming artists Gordon Mote and Buddy Greene will be Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at Gladeville United Methodist Church. Admission will be free, but a love offering will be received, and all proceeds will go to the family of “Isaac,” an 11-year-old Gladeville Elementary School student who suffered severe injuries from an April 3 dog attack.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Fairview Church at 615-444-0111 or Vicki Atkinson at 615-444-1673 or 615-521-6981.

May 12

Watertown High School Choir and Band Spring Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown High School choir and band will have their spring concert Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at the high school theater. Admission is $5.

May 13

Empower Me Day of Dreams

7 a.m.

The Empower Me Day of Dreams will be Saturday, May 13 at Cumberland University’s Nokes-Lasater Field in Lebanon. It will feature Jere’s Ride at 7 a.m., Dream Riders at 9:30 p.m., Gabby’s Walk for Change at 10 a.m. and Donovan’s Jam at 10:30 a.m., along with food, a silent auction, face painting and inflatables. For more information or to register for any of the events, visit empowermecenter.com.

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

7 a.m.

The U.S. Postal Service’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive will be Saturday, May 13. People can place non-perishable food in mailboxes to help those in need. All items collected by Lebanon rural and city letter carriers will be donated to the Wilson County Community Help Center.

Boy Scout Troop 1204 Take Your Mother to Breakfast

7 a.m.

The eighth annual Take Your Mother to Breakfast pancake breakfast will be Saturday, May 13 from 7-11 a.m. at the Saint Stephens Catholic Church family life center to benefit Boy Scout Troop 1204. Breakfast will be $5 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old and free for children 4 and younger. For more information, visit bsatroop1204.org.

Ducky Derby

10 a.m.

The second annual Ducky Derby will be Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at the State Route 231 North Cumberland Bridge. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center. Adults 18 and older may purchase tickets from the Help Center for $5 each, and duck owners do not have to be present to win. The first-place winner will receive $2,500.

Bark in the park

11 a.m.

New Leash on Life will hold the 17th annual Bark in the Park event Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes dog friendly activities such as an agility course, vendors, contests and giveaways. Admission is free.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding areas whose spouse died while serving on active duty or of a service-connected cause is welcome to join. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon Mother and Son Dance

6 p.m.

The fifth annual Mother and Son Dance by MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon to benefit Lyttle Fox Therapy for its new special needs playground will be Saturday, May 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. The cost is $20 per mother and son, $5 for each additional son and $10 for each additional mother or grandmother. Tickets are available in person at the center Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/MotherSonDanceOfMtJulietLebanon.

May 17

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will have its Chamber Connection Luncheon on Wednesday, May 17 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick, who will discuss updates on the police department. Early registration by May 16 at noon is $18, and late registration is $23. Online registration is required at mjchamber.com.

May 18

Year-Round Garden Club Standard Flower Show

1 p.m.

Lebanon’s Year-Round Garden Club’s Standard Flower Show will be May 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the Winstead Paine Bone House at 516 W. Spring St. in Lebanon. The theme for the show will be “Cumberland University’s 175th Anniversary: A Time to Celebrate.” The flower show will be free and open to the public.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Fairview Church at 615-444-0111 or Vicki Atkinson at 615-444-1673 or 615-521-6981.

McClain Christian Academy graduation

7 p.m.

McClain Christian Academy will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. in Baird Chapel at Cumberland University.

May 20

Heritage Peace Garden

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Black History Committee will hold the sixth annual Heritage Peace Garden celebration on May 20 at 11 a.m. at Pickett Chapel, 209 East Market Street in Lebanon. The ceremony will honor local individuals who have made a significant contribution to the Wilson County community. Honorees for 2017 include Finley Thompson, Mandy Thompson-McCathern, Frank Palmer, Stella Palmer. Archaeologist Phillip Hodge will also present some historical findings on the Pickett Chapel grounds.

May 21

Wilmore Family Reunion

Noon

The Wilmore family reunion will be Sunday, May 21 at Jacky Carver’s barn at 315 Defeated Creek Hwy. in Defeated Creek. Lunch will be served at noon. Bring a covered dish and family pictures. For more information, call Marilyn Johnson at 615-373-2442 or Janice Wilmore at 615-735-1123.

Friendship Christian School graduation

2:30 p.m.

Friendship Christian School will hold its graduation ceremony Sunday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m. in at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon.

May 22

Mt. Juliet High School graduation

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet High School will hold its graduation ceremony Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

May 25

Watertown High School graduation

6:30 p.m.

Watertown High School will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Stadium at the school.

May 27

Lebanon High School graduation

10 a.m.

Lebanon High School will hold its graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at Danny Watkins Stadium at the school.

Wilson Central High School graduation

3 p.m.

Wilson Central High School will hold its graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at 3 p.m. in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

May 28

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Ceremony

2:30 p.m.

The annual decoration ceremony will be Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown.

May 29

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy graduation

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will hold its graduation ceremony Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.

June 2

Tennessee State University Scholarship Banquet

6 p.m.

The fifth annual Tennessee State University Scholarship Banquet, sponsored by the school’s national alumni association and Wilson County’s alumni chapter, will be Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Roland Scruggs Sr. Tickets are $30 each. To buy tickets or for more information, contact Linda Tapley-Barber at 615-804-8198, Ann Tapley-Irvin at 615-218-1032 or Virgleen Seay at 615-598-6937.

June 3

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, June 3 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

June 9

Wilson County Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Relay for Life will be Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn at Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/wilsontn.

June 13

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, June 13 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

June 15

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

June 17

Realtors Bass Classic

6 a.m.

The Realtors Bass Classic will be Saturday, June 17 from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. The event is open to the public and will be $90 per boat in advance or $100 the day of the tournament. Preregistration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait and Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card by calling 615-758-9851. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed $1,200 first prize. For more information, call Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flippers at 615-452-7719.

July 6

CASA of Wilson County Reverse Draw

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its Reverse Draw on Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 each, and the last ticket drawn will receive $10,000. For more information, visit wilsoncountycasa.org.

The People’s Agenda

May 4

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, May 4 at 4 p.m. at Lebanon Municipal Airport at 760 Franklin Road in the new terminal.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, May 4 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, May 4 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 5

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, May 5 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately after the Road Commission.

Wilson County Finance and Rules committees joint meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Finance Committee and Rules Committee will have a joint meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 6

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, May 4 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

May 8

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, May 8 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meet Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee will meet Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. at Cox’s Cabin at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

May 9

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

7 a.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Tuesday, May 9 at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

May 15

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 16

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

May 22

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 5

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 6

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 12

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 19

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 20

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.