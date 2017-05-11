Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

May 12

Watertown High School Choir and Band Spring Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown High School choir and band will have their spring concert Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at the high school theater. Admission is $5.

May 13

Empower Me Day of Dreams

7 a.m.

The Empower Me Day of Dreams will be Saturday, May 13 at Cumberland University’s Nokes-Lasater Field in Lebanon. It will feature Jere’s Ride at 7 a.m., Dream Riders at 9:30 p.m., Gabby’s Walk for Change at 10 a.m. and Donovan’s Jam at 10:30 a.m., along with food, a silent auction, face painting and inflatables. For more information or to register for any of the events, visit empowermecenter.com.

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

7 a.m.

The U.S. Postal Service’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive will be Saturday, May 13. People can place non-perishable food in mailboxes to help those in need. All items collected by Lebanon rural and city letter carriers will be donated to the Wilson County Community Help Center.

Boy Scout Troop 1204 Take Your Mother to Breakfast

7 a.m.

The eighth annual Take Your Mother to Breakfast pancake breakfast will be Saturday, May 13 from 7-11 a.m. at the Saint Stephens Catholic Church family life center to benefit Boy Scout Troop 1204. Breakfast will be $5 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old and free for children 4 and younger. For more information, visit bsatroop1204.org.

Mt. Juliet Farmer’s Market to open

7 a.m.

Opening day of the Mt. Juliet Farmer’s Market will be Saturday, May 13 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park. The farmers market is also open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-6 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery Pancake Breakfast

8 a.m.

A pancake breakfast fundraiser for Celebrate Recovery will be Saturday, May 13 from 8-10 a.m. at Fairview Church on Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Vicki Atkinson at 615-521-6981.

JABEcon Invasion

9 a.m.

The JABEcon Invasion, featuring Japan animation, books and entertainment, will be Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets will be $10 at the door.

Ducky Derby

10 a.m.

The second annual Ducky Derby will be Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at the State Route 231 North Cumberland Bridge. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center. Adults 18 and older may purchase tickets from the Help Center for $5 each, and duck owners do not have to be present to win. The first-place winner will receive $2,500.

Bark in the park

11 a.m.

New Leash on Life will hold the 17th annual Bark in the Park event Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes dog friendly activities such as an agility course, vendors, contests and giveaways. Admission is free.

Groovin’ on Gay Street

11 a.m.

Groovin’ on Gay Street will take place Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Gay Street in Lebanon as a fundraiser for the Wilson County Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming women build. Four live bands will front the stage, featuring Gypsy South, the host band from Lebanon; Delgado’s “El Nino” from Mt. Juliet; St. Luke’s Drifters from Watertown; and the Loaded Dogs from Hendersonville. Vendors will include crafters, jewelry makers, skin care products, arts, wood workers, fresh farm eggs, business booths and more. Booth vendors are still welcomed to host a booth for a $35 fee payable directly to “Habitat For Humanity Women Build.” For a vendor application, call 615-300-0676 or email gypsysouthmusic@gmail.com.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding areas whose spouse died while serving on active duty or of a service-connected cause is welcome to join. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon Mother and Son Dance

6 p.m.

The fifth annual Mother and Son Dance by MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon to benefit Lyttle Fox Therapy for its new special needs playground will be Saturday, May 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. The cost is $20 per mother and son, $5 for each additional son and $10 for each additional mother or grandmother. Tickets are available in person at the center Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/MotherSonDanceOfMtJulietLebanon.

Encore Theatre to present ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present a stage reading of “Meet Me in St. Louis,” a Lux Radio Theatre show based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musical film released in 1944. Performances will be Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at ticketsnashville.com or at the door. Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Mt. Juliet.

May 14

Vintage Market Days

10 a.m.

Vintage Market Days will be Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature vintage, architectural salvage, repurposed finds, jewelry and clothing, live music and food trucks. For more information, visit nashville.vintagemarketdays.com.

May 17

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will have its Chamber Connection Luncheon on Wednesday, May 17 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick, who will discuss updates on the police department. Early registration by May 16 at noon is $18, and late registration is $23. Online registration is required at mjchamber.com.

May 18

Year-Round Garden Club Standard Flower Show

1 p.m.

Lebanon’s Year-Round Garden Club’s Standard Flower Show will be May 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the Winstead Paine Bone House at 516 W. Spring St. in Lebanon. The theme for the show will be “Cumberland University’s 175th Anniversary: A Time to Celebrate.” The flower show will be free and open to the public.

St. Jude Dream Home Ribbon Cutting and VIP Preview Party

5 p.m.

A ribbon cutting and VIP preview party for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital Dream Home giveaway will be Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. at the home at 107 Vanner Road in Mt. Juliet. RSVP by May 15 to Courtney Kissack at 615-906-0273 or courtney.kissack@stjude.org.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Lantern Lane Farm’s Healing and Horses

6 p.m.

Lantern Lane Farm’s annual spring fundraiser, Healing and Horses, will be Thursday, May 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Rock Bottom Stables at 594B Northern Road in Mt. Juliet. Internationally acclaimed model, actress and author Jennifer O’Neill will serve as host. Musical entertainment will feature MJ’s Whitson and Fish with guest artists Kyle Stallons and Brittney Kennel. Blue Moon Barbecue will cater the event, which will benefit clients in need of spiritual, emotional and physical healing through traditional and equine-assisted counseling services. Single tickets are $100, and sponsor tables are available for $1,000.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Fairview Church at 615-444-0111 or Vicki Atkinson at 615-444-1673 or 615-521-6981.

McClain Christian Academy graduation

7 p.m.

McClain Christian Academy will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. in Baird Chapel at Cumberland University.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, May 18 and each third Thursday in May at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

May 20

Ford F-100 Supernationals

8 a.m.

The Ford F-100 Supernationals, the largest all-Ford car show, will be Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors, a swap meet and judging of the top Fords. For more information, contact Charlie Cobble at 423-623-4644 or Charlie@autshows.cc.

Southern Smoke Barbecue Championship

8:30 a.m.

The Southern Smoke Barbecue Championship will be Saturday, May 20 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Admission will be free to watch 40-plus barbecue pitmasters who will vie for $12,000 and the honor of grand champion of the event. There will be child-friendly activities for the whole family, including zip lines, rock climbing wall, bouncy toys, etc. The barbecue championship will be in conjunction with the 39th annual F-100 Supernationals, which is the largest all-Ford product show in the U.S. The truck show will require an admission fee.

Wilson County Republican Party meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will meet Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon to discuss the upcoming election.

Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church Barbecue Fundraiser

9 a.m.

Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser

Saturday, May 20 with pickup from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Whole smoked butts will be $40, pulled pork will be $8 per pound and plate lunches will be $5. To preorder, call 615-444-7453 and leave a message if there’s no answer.

Lebanon High School HOSA Spring Marketplace

9 a.m.

The Lebanon High School HOSA Spring Marketplace will be Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the high school. It will feature a variety of vendors that include the finest in handmade/homemade arts and crafts as well as health, beauty, clothing and other unique items. The event will be free to the public, and concessions will be available. For more information, contact Rusty Darley at 615-444-9610 or darleyr@wilsonk12tn.us.

Heritage Peace Garden

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Black History Committee will hold the sixth annual Heritage Peace Garden celebration on May 20 at 11 a.m. at Pickett Chapel, 209 East Market Street in Lebanon. The ceremony will honor local individuals who have made a significant contribution to the Wilson County community. Honorees for 2017 include Finley Thompson, Mandy Thompson-McCathern, Frank Palmer, Stella Palmer. Archaeologist Phillip Hodge will also present some historical findings on the Pickett Chapel grounds.

Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge No. 642 Fish Fry

11 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge No. 642 will hold its annual fish fry Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the lodge at 279 Tate Lane. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger and include all-you-can-eat catfish, hushpuppies, fries, beans and dessert.

May 21

Wilmore Family Reunion

Noon

The Wilmore family reunion will be Sunday, May 21 at Jacky Carver’s barn at 315 Defeated Creek Hwy. in Defeated Creek. Lunch will be served at noon. Bring a covered dish and family pictures. For more information, call Marilyn Johnson at 615-373-2442 or Janice Wilmore at 615-735-1123.

Leeville Cemetery Memorial Service

2:30 p.m.

The 92nd annual Leeville Cemetery Memorial Service will be Sunday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Leeville United Methodist Church at 7019 Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon. Anyone who would like to make a donation toward the upkeep of the cemetery may send it to Thomas Carney, 705 W. Hill Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Friendship Christian School graduation

2:30 p.m.

Friendship Christian School will hold its graduation ceremony Sunday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m. in at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon.

May 22

Mt. Juliet High School graduation

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet High School will hold its graduation ceremony Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

May 25

Watertown High School graduation

6:30 p.m.

Watertown High School will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Stadium at the school.

Free Outdoor Movie Series

6:30 p.m.

Wilson Bank & Trust’s free outdoor movie series begins Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the bank’s main office on West Main Street in Lebanon. The movie, “The Secret Life of Pets,” will start at dusk. Concessions will be available.

May 26

Mt. Juliet Chamber Business Boost

7:45 a.m.

Business Boost will be Friday, May 26 from 7:45-9:30 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office. The guest speaker will be Liz Denning with Gamma Blast Studios who will speak on “The Irresistible Play Button: Why You Need Videos in Your Marketing.” Online registration is required at mjchamber.org. Member registration is $15, and non-member registration is $25 with breakfast included.

May 27

Lebanon High School graduation

10 a.m.

Lebanon High School will hold its graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at Danny Watkins Stadium at the school.

Wilson Central High School graduation

3 p.m.

Wilson Central High School will hold its graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at 3 p.m. in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

May 28

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Ceremony

2:30 p.m.

The annual decoration ceremony will be Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown.

May 29

Honoring America’s Flag

8 a.m.

The fifth annual Honoring America’s Flag event will be Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29 at the corner of North Mt. Juliet Road and East Division Street in Mt. Juliet. American flags will be installed Thursday, May 25, and an opening ceremony will be Friday, May 26. To buy a flag for the event, visit westwilsonexchangeclub.com.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy graduation

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will hold its graduation ceremony Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.

May 30

Ava’s Splash Pad to open

11 a.m.

Ava’s Splash Pad will open Tuesday, May 30 for the season in Mt. Juliet. The splash pad will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. until July 31.

June 2

Tennessee State University Scholarship Banquet

6 p.m.

The fifth annual Tennessee State University Scholarship Banquet, sponsored by the school’s national alumni association and Wilson County’s alumni chapter, will be Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Roland Scruggs Sr. Tickets are $30 each. To buy tickets or for more information, contact Linda Tapley-Barber at 615-804-8198, Ann Tapley-Irvin at 615-218-1032 or Virgleen Seay at 615-598-6937.

June 3

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, June 3 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

June 9

Wilson County Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Relay for Life will be Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn at Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/wilsontn.

June 13

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, June 13 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

June 15

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, June 15 and each third Thursday in May at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

June 17

Realtors Bass Classic

6 a.m.

The Realtors Bass Classic will be Saturday, June 17 from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. The event is open to the public and will be $90 per boat in advance or $100 the day of the tournament. Preregistration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait and Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card by calling 615-758-9851. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed $1,200 first prize. For more information, call Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flippers at 615-452-7719.

Miss Wildcat Pageant

9 a.m.

The 2017 Miss Wildcat Pageant will be June 17 at 9 a.m. at the Heydel Fine Arts Center at Cumberland University. It’s a fundraising pageant for the Wilson County Gardeners’ Guild community projects, buys crowns, trophies and sashes for Celebrating Beauty special needs pageant during the Wilson County Fair and a toy collection for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Red Wagon Project. There will be a humanitarian queen in each category for the most toys collected. The pageant has no age limit and is open to all states. For more information and an entry form, contact Patty Alsup at 615-956-3519 or palsup@dtccom.net or visit the Miss Wildcat Facebook page.

July 6

CASA of Wilson County Reverse Draw

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its Reverse Draw on Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 each, and the last ticket drawn will receive $10,000. For more information, visit wilsoncountycasa.org.

The People’s Agenda

May 15

Wilson County 911 Board recessed meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet in a recessed session Monday, May 15 at 4 p.m. in the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 16

Wilson County Tourism Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Tourism Committee will meet Tuesday, May 16 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Cable TV Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

May 18

Wilson County Recreation Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Recreation Committee will meet Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 22

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 5

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 6

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 12

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 19

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 20

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.