Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

June 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its Chamber Connection Luncheon on Wednesday, June 21 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Jennifer Way with Way Solutions, who will speak on the topic, “How to Caffeinate Your Career.” She will discuss ways to protect your energy and fuel your career with simple, small activities on a consistent basis. Early registration is $18 by June 20 at noon or $23 for late registration at mjchamber.org.

June 22

Artist Alley at the Mill

5 p.m.

Linda’s Art and Design Show will be at the new upstairs Artist Alley on Thursday, June 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the Mill at Lebanon at 300 N. Maple St. The event will also feature jazz musician Glenn Martin, as well as wine, hors d’oeuvres and late-night shopping.

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Thursday, June 22, Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 23

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 24

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 25

Historic Woodland Animals of Tennessee

1 p.m.

Hear tales about Tennessee wildlife on Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at the park office at Long Hunter State Park, 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage. Meet a long hunter lost in time to hear tales from the 18th century.

June 29

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

June 30

Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories Fundraising Sale

7 a.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon’s volunteer auxiliary will hold a masquerade $5 jewelry and accessories fundraising sale Thursday, June 29 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday, June 30 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the hospital’s community cares classroom. The show will feature a wide variety of jewelry and accessories, all priced at $5. Profits from the sale will benefit patients and the local community.

Family Movie Night

6:30 p.m.

Youth Development Training will hold a family movie night on Friday, June 30 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Market Street Church of Christ, 502 East Market Street in Lebanon. Refreshments will include hotdogs, popcorn, drinks and more. This is an outdoor event. Movie time will start as it gets dark. For more information call Annette Neal at 615-374-1056.

July 1

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, July 1 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

July 3

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, July 3 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Auxiliary members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

July 4

Mt. Juliet Fourth of July Celebration

9 p.m.

The annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show will be Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m. from the empty lot next to Academy Sports in the Paddocks Shopping Center. Providence MarketPlace will provide fun activities during the afternoon, which will end by 8:30 p.m. Visit shopprovidencemarketplace.com/event for the schedule.

July 6

CASA of Wilson County Reverse Draw

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its Reverse Draw on Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 each, and the last ticket drawn will receive $10,000. For more information, visit wilsoncountycasa.org.

July 7

Kidz Kamp

10 a.m.

Kidz Kamp, fun and educational classes for children 6-16 years old, will be June 9 and July 7. It will offer new classes, which will interest both boys and girls. The classes are $25 each, which covers the cost and instruction. Classes will start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours, plus the children will have an item to take home with them. Pre-register with Fiddlers Grove is required by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday. The classes June 9 will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, punch art, fiber weaving, basket weaving, felting and acrylic painting. The July 7 classes will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, basket weaving, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making with wire. Other classes will be considered, so ask if any others are added.

July 8

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The fifth-annual Honor Ride for Veterans motorcycle ride will be Saturday, July 8 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call Michael McPherson at 615-444-2460.

July 11

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, July 11 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

July 14

Neddy Jacobs Days

Noon

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Friday, July 14 from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The event will feature Americana music, food and drinks, children’s activities, artisan crafts and more. Admission is $3 for adults, and children under 10 are free.

July 15

Wilson United Soccer League registration

9 a.m.

The first in-person registration for Wilson United Soccer League’s fall-season registration will be Saturday, July 15 at 9 a.m. at the Castle Heights Soccer Complex. For more information, visit wilsonunited.org.

July 17

Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Chamber Summer Scramble

11 a.m.

The Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Chamber Summer Scramble golf tournament will be Wednesday, July 17 at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in Lebanon. Registration and lunch begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Prizes will be awarded in three flights for first through third and for any holes in one. An awards ceremony will follow the tournament, and lunch and dinner will be provided. For team and sponsorship information, call 615-444-5503.

July 20

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, July 20 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

July 29

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, Tuesday, July 25 and from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Fair Solar Eclipse Event

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Fair will open Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. for a solar eclipse event. Rides, concessions and exhibits will be available. A viewing area will be at the motorsports arena, and glasses will be provided at admission while supplies last. The eclipse’s totality will be from 1:28-1:30 p.m.

The People’s Agenda

June 20

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

June 21

Wilson County Broadband and Technology Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Broadband and Technology Committee will meet Wednesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 26

Wilson County Board of Education work session and special called meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m. in a work session and a special called meeting immediately following to consider a report from the director of schools, board policies, procedures and other various items.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 27

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

8 a.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet Tuesday, June 27 at 8 a.m. at the new central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.