Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Aug. 18-26

Wilson County Fair

The Wilson County Fair will take place at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon the week of Aug. 18-26. Visit wilsoncountyfair.net for more information. Daily Happenings include nightly fireworks sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery at 10 p.m., Ag-Venture Barn, hypnotist Michael Blaine, Anastasini Circus, David Turner & Friends, Doodles the Clown, Musical Entertainment daily on Back Porch Stage, Entertainment Stage, Fiddlers Grove Opry & Hee Haw Stage, commercial exhibits, adult and youth education exhibits, fce cultural arts exhibits, preemie quilt exhibits, fruits and vegetable exhibits, hay and farm crops, flower and rose show, ham show, honey show, wine and home brewing competition, fine arts show, photography show, stained glass show, farm equipment display, Pick TN Products exhibit, school exhibits, High Roller Wade Henry Show, banana derby, S.T.E.M., recycled yard/garden art competition and Hometown USA exhibits.

Aug. 24

Wilson County Fair

5 p.m.

Gates, buildings and the carnival will open at the Wilson County Fair at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. Events for the day will include the open dairy cattle show, Fair Princess Pageant Division IV, battery power ride toy race, pedal push tractor pull ride toys, Read & Win, Old Time Spelling Bee Competition, Side by Side time trials course, pole bending competition and a $1,000 cash giveaway.

Aug. 25

Joseph J. Chenault Bridge Dedication

10 a.m.

A bridge dedication to Joseph J. Chenault, a technician with the Cannon Co. 423rd Infantry Regiment of the 106th Division U.S. Army, will be Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at the bridge on West Main Avenue between West End Heights and West Meade Drive in Lebanon.

5 p.m.

Demos’ Day at the fair

Gates, buildings and the carnival will open at the Wilson County Fair on Friday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. Events for the day will include Beef Cattle Show II, Fair princess pageants - division I, II and III, demolition derby, lawn mower demolition derby, junior commercial ewe and market lamb shows, Jazz Alliance, AGMA Championship gaited mule show and the mini car derby.

Aug. 26

10 a.m.

Ford Day at the fair

Celebrate your Middle Tennessee Ford dealers at the Wilson County Fair. Gates, carnival and buildings will open Saturday, August 26 at 10 a.m. The parade will start at 6:00 p.m. The day will feature school say events, Crank It Up Homemade Ice Cream Freeze Off, beef cattle show III, baby show, mule and draft show, mule pulling, open breeding sheep show, demolition derby, youth demolition derby, lawn mower demolition derby, Fiddlers Grove bluegrass competition, square dance jamboree, horseshoe pitching contest, corn hole tournament, livestock auction and the Nashville Irish Step Dancers.

Aug. 30

We Are Messengers at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Charis Health Center will hold a benefit Christian concert Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Capital Theater in Lebanon with headliner, We Are Messengers. The night will consist of the band’s hits, worship and testimony. Admission is $15 per person. For more information, call 615-418-1501 or visit charishealthcenter.org.

Sept. 1

Mt. Juliet Music and Movie in the Park

6:45 p.m.

The last Music and Movie in the Park of the season will be Friday, Sept. 1 at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. The music portion will feature Rae Larson, Kiana and Takiah Ledo who will provide musical entertainment at 6:45 p.m. At 7:15 p.m., the movie portion will feature “Storks.” Bring a chair or blanket, and concessions will be available for purchase.

Sept. 2

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, Sept. 2 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Sept. 4

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Sept. 4 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Auxiliary members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Sept. 6

About Book Club meeting

Noon

The About Book Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 6 from noon until 1 p.m. at the University of Tennessee Extension Office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month will be “Mrs. Mike” by Frederick Backman. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the UT Extension office at 615-452-1423.

Sept. 9

Sherry’s Run

8 a.m.

The 14th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org. Registration is also open at sherrysrun.org.

Sept. 10

Friends of Fiber meeting

1 p.m.

Anyone interested in learning about threads and yarns, spinning and weaving is invited to the monthly Friends of Fiber meeting. The next meeting will be Sunday, Sept. 10 from 1-4 p.m. in Town Hall in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. For more information, contact Marianne Pelletier at 615-547-6111 or marianne@fiddlersgrove.org.

Cumberland University All-Sports Camp

3 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will offer its free All-Sports Camp on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 3-5 p.m. at Cumberland University for boys and girls 7-14 years old. A parent or guardian must be present throughout camp. Register at lebanonwilsonchamber.com/allsports or call 615-444-5503 for more information.

Sept. 11

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will meet Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Cathy Hinners, retired police officer, author and public speaker on the Muslim Brotherhood in America, will be the guest speaker. Hinner is the founder of dailyrollcall.com.

Sept. 12

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Sept. 15

Missions Market

2 p.m.

The third annual Missions Market will be Friday, Sept. 15 from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Fairview Missions Market is a two-day local artisan craft and food event to support local and international missions trips through Fairview Church, while supporting the local businesses. The event will feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists and farmers selling handmade crafts, goods, or locally grown produce. For more information about the Missions Market, or to reserve a vendor booth, contact Joye Couts at 615-556-1044 or visit facebook.com/fairviewmissionsmarket.

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns Nashville will be Friday, Sept. 15 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature hymns sung by the crowd and Black Abbey Brewing Co. beer for sale by the cup. Advance tickets are $10 at beerhymns.com or $15 at the door.

Sept. 16

Missions Market

10 a.m.

The third annual Missions Market will be Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Fairview Missions Market is a two-day local artisan craft and food event to support local and international missions trips through Fairview Church, while supporting the local businesses. The event will feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists and farmers selling handmade crafts, goods, or locally grown produce. For more information about the Missions Market, or to reserve a vendor booth, contact Joye Couts at 615-556-1044 or visit facebook.com/fairviewmissionsmarket.

Harvest Wine and Cheese Event

6:30 p.m.

The fifth annual Harvest Wine and Cheese Event will be Saturday, Sept. 16 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus to benefit Pickett Chapel restoration. It will feature a silent auction, music and dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres and sweet treats. Tickets are $50 each or $375 for a table for eight. For more information, call 615-444-9487.

Sept. 18

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Golf Challenge

Noon

The Wilson Habitat for Humanity Golf Challenge will be Monday, Sept. 18 at noon at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in Lebanon. The event will feature a scramble format, lunch and dinner and live and silent auctions. For more information or to register a team, contact Tory Tredway at ttredway@habitatnashville.org or 615-453-4539.

Sept. 21

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For more information or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the adoption center at 615-444-1144.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Sept. 23

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Fallen Brothers Memorial Ride

9:30 a.m.

The fifth-annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Fallen Brothers Memorial Ride will be Saturday, Sept. 23 with registration from 9:30-11 a.m. and kickstands up at 11:15 a.m. at Coach’s Eastgate Grill at 6750 Eastgate Blvd. in Lebanon. The ride will end at Kellers Restaurant at 325 Hwy. 25 in Hartsville. Food and drinks will be available at the finish. The cost is $10 or a nonperishable food donation. For more information, contact Andrea “Squeaky” Forte at 615-752-8221 or tssweetpea@hotmail.com.

Mt. Juliet High School class of 1977 reunion

5:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School class of 1977 will celebrate its 40th reunion Saturday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club at 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. The reunion will feature dinner, a cash bar and deejay. The cost is $45 for singles and $75 for couples. Checks must be received no later than Sept. 1 and may be mailed to Mt. Juliet High School class of 1977, P.O. Box 1, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121. Anyone who has questions or needs more information may call Mike Gray at 615-504-9994 or Medina Vail at 615-969-6368.

Notes for Nurses

6:30 p.m.

Notes for Nurses, a concert to benefit the Cumberland University Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions, will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the LoJac hangar at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. It will feature Jonell Mosser. For more information, call 615-547-1245 or visit notesfornurses.com.

Sept. 30

Mt. Juliet-Donelson-Hermitage Relay for Life

2 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet-Donelson-Hermitage Relay for Life will be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2-8 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/mtjuliettn.

Oct. 6

Treasure Hunt

7 a.m.

The Treasure Hunt will be Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community parish at 14544 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The yard sale is the largest fundraiser of the year, which benefits the parish and the many charities sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary. It will feature furniture, kitchen items, books, movies, household items, linens, holiday decorations, luggage, toys, clothes and all shoes will be $1 a pair. Lunch and homemade baked goods will also be available.

Oct. 7

Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The fall edition of the Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, Oct. 7, beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing throughout the day in all areas of Watertown.

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner will be Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in the south hall.

Nov. 4

Wilson County 44th annual Gospel Music Fest

6:30 p.m.

The 44th annual Wilson County Gospel Music Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The event will feature Michael Helwig with the Blackwood Brothers, the Masters Four, Commonwealth Quartet, the Harmoneers and the Immanuel Baptist Church choir. Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four of more in advance. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon and at CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

Nov. 11

Leadership Wilson Dare to Dine

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson’s Dare to Dine will be Saturday, Nov. 11 with dinner at 6 p.m. and dessert at 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. For more information, email Dorie Mitchell at dorie@leadershipwilson.com.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Aug. 17

Lebanon Housing Authority

4 p.m.

The regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Lebanon Housing Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Upton Heights Administrative Office.

Aug. 18

Wilson County Planning Commission public hearing

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Friday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Items for consideration include several divisions of property and site plans. The agenda is available at wilsoncountyplanning.com.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 22

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

7 a.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Aug. 23

Watertown City Council recessed meeting

5 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will call a recessed meeting from Aug. 15 back to order Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Aug. 28

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2454 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 19

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Sept. 28

Wilson County Board of Education

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Thursday, Sept. 28 in a work session at 5 p.m. and board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.