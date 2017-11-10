Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Nov. 11

Fallen Soldiers March

5:30 a.m.

The ninth annual Veteran’s Day 32-mile Fallen Soldiers March will be Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The route will start at Legislative Plaza in Nashville and end at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza in Lebanon. A service dog will be presented to a local veteran at the end of the march. For more information, visit fallensoldiersmarch.com.

Inside Fall Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Lebanon Senior Citizen Center will hold the second annual Inside Fall Yard Sale on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Donated items are accepted for the yard sale. The event will be held inside the senior center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. For more information call 615-449-4600.

Let’s Build a Trail

8 a.m.

Volunteers are encouraged to help Long Hunter State Park expand the Jones Mill Mountain Bike Trail on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and dress in layers and bring water, snacks and work gloves. Tools will be provided. The group will meet at Jones Mill parking lot on Barnett Road.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Shopping Extravaganza

9 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Shopping Extravaganza will be Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the school’s gym at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The event will be free and open to the public. More thank 60 vendors will be featured.

Lebanon High School Princess Character Breakfast

9 a.m.

The eighth annual Princess Character Breakfast will be Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9-11 a.m. at Lebanon High School in the cafeteria. The school’s Future Business Leaders of America will present the event for girls 2-9-years old. Disney princesses will be on hand to teach the young girls about their character traits and why they are important. Parents may pre-pay the $5 ticket fee Nov. 4 from 9-11 a.m. at Lebanon High School in the cafeteria. Checks may be mailed to the attention to Megan Davis or Sherry Buchanan Lebanon High School, 500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon, TN 37087, and tickets will be held at will call. Admission at the door on the day of the event will be $10. All attendees will pay admission, except for children 1 year old or younger. For more information, contact Buchanan at 615-444-9610, ext. 3331 or buchanans@wcschools.com or Davis at davismr@wcschools.com.

Arbor Day Celebration

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Beautification Commission will hold an Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Farmers Market at 145 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. It will feature an Arbor Day proclamation from Mayor Bernie Ash, tree planting along the creek bank behind the market and free trees.

Maternity Information Class

10 a.m.

A maternity information class will be Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. until noon at Saint Thomas Medial Partners Mt. Juliet Care Center at 108 Providence Trail in Mt. Juliet. Information will be available on birthing options, baby basics, breastfeeding and more. To register, visit mtjulietbaby.eventbrite.com.

Great Scavenger Hunt

10 a.m.

Friends of Long Hunter State Park invites everyone to visit areas of Long Hunter State Park, learn about nature and support the park at the third-annual Great Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants can make a team or come as an individual to the Friends tent near the park office to receive a list of items to find. There is a suggested donation of $5 for this event. Small prizes will be awarded for completed lists turned in by 2 p.m. All ages are welcome to participate in this family-friendly event. No pets are allowed.

Wilson County Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

10:15 a.m.

The Wilson County Veterans Day parade will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:15 a.m. It will begin at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library at the corner of West Main Street and South Hatton Street and will proceed on West Main Street to the Wilson County Veterans Plaza. Wilson County Commissioner Jerry McFarland will be the grand marshal. The Veterans Day ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Plaza next to the Wilson County Courthouse. Retired Capt. Bill Moss will be the guest speaker.

Holiday Bazaar

11 a.m.

A holiday bazaar, featuring several local, regional and national vendors and food trucks, will be Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites at 1065 Franklin Road in Lebanon. Admission will be free.

Joy Church Veterans Appreciation Day

11 a.m.

Veterans Appreciation Day will be Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Landing at Joy Church at 10085 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The free event will feature lunch, games and giveaways in the church’s community outreach center, which houses arcade games, indoor half-court basketball and an indoor children’s playground area. For more information, call 615-773-5252 or visit joychurch.net.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. It will feature a roundtable discussion. Early registration is $18 by Nov. 14 at noon at $23 for late registration. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Worldwide Aquathon Day Honoring Veterans

1 p.m.

A Worldwide Aquathon Day water fitness event will be Saturday, Nov. 11 from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center at 511 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. The charitable event for veterans will be to educate the community on fitness using the water. It is ideal for no- to low-impact, high-energy calorie-burning workouts and all fitness levels. For more information, email janparker@hotmail.com.

Chili Cook-off and Silent Auction

5 p.m.

The annual chili cook-off and silent auction will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 4260 S. Commerce Road in Watertown. There will be chili, auction items and bluegrass music by One Way Out. All proceeds will go to women’s missions at the church.

Leadership Wilson Dare to Dine

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson’s Dare to Dine will be Saturday, Nov. 11 with dinner at 6 p.m. and dessert at 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. For more information, email Dorie Mitchell at dorie@leadershipwilson.com.

Wilson County Concerned Citizens for Veterans Banquet

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Concerned Citizens for Veterans Banquet will be Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Wilson County Veterans Services director Michael McPherson will be the guest speaker.

Lebanon High School Drama presents “See How They Run”

7 p.m.

The Lebanon High School drama department will present the play, “See How They Run” by Philip King on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and children older than 5 years old. Tickets are available at the Lebanon High School website or will be available at the door.

Nov. 12

Pancake and Sausage Breakfast

7 a.m.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast Sunday, Nov. 12 from 7 a.m. until noon at the Lebanon National Guard Armory off Leeville PIke near the Lebanon Municipal Airport. The breakfast supports the chapter, and tickets are available at the door for $8 for adults and $5 for children. Children ages 5 and under get in at no charge. For more information call 615-289-5572, 615-800-0517 or email v.v.a.chapter1004@gmail.com.

Blood Drive

8 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mt. Juliet First Baptist Church at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Weather or Not

11 a.m.

Ranger Rawlings will lead a hike on Deer Trail on Sunday Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at Long Hunter State Park. The group will explore the Old Farmers Almanac weather predictions for the season as well as nature’s forecast. The group will meet at the Deer Trail trailhead in Area 1.

Lebanon High School Drama presents “See How They Run”

2 p.m.

The Lebanon High School drama department will present the play, “See How They Run” by Philip King on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and children older than 5 years old. Tickets are available at the Lebanon High School website or will be available at the door.

Nov. 13

Eagle Park Dedication

11 a.m.

Eagle Park will be dedicated Monday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at the park at the corner of West Division Street and Fourth Avenue in Mt. Juliet. Overflow parking will be at Cloyd’s Church.

Robinson Park Dedication

11:30 a.m.

Robinson Park will be dedicated Monday, Nov. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the park. Parking will be at Robinson Center on Mt. Juliet Road at the intersection of Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet.

South Hartmann Drive Gateway Study Open House

4 p.m.

An open house for the South Hartmann Drive Gateway Study will be Monday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will meet Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will present his state of the county address.

Nov. 14

High School Equivalency Testing

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test, formerly the GED, on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Small Business Saturday Kickoff Rally

8:30 a.m.

The Small Business Saturday kickoff rally for Lebanon retailers will be Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Free breakfast will be served, and retailers are encouraged to bring a door prize to be given during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. To RSVP, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.org.

City of Lebanon Retirees Group meeting

9 a.m.

The city of Lebanon Retirees Group will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is comprised of and limited to those people who have retired from the city of Lebanon municipal government and meets the second Tuesday of each month from September until May.

Wilson County 4-H Livestock Group Spaghetti Fundraiser Dinner

4:30 p.m.

The Wilson County 4-H Livestock Group Spaghetti Fundraiser Dinner will be Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. A $10 donation is requested. To reserve a ticket, contact Morgan Beaty at 615-444-9584 or email mbeaty3@utk.edu.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Lebanon High School Wind Ensemble Salute to Veterans Concert

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon High School wind ensemble will hold its second annual Salute to Veterans Concert on Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Admission will be free.

Nov. 16

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary Fundraising Sale

7 a.m.

The Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold an everything $6 fundraising sale Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 17 from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the hospital’s outpatient classroom. It will feature a wide selection of products, including jewelry, scarves, socks, gadgets and more, at factory-direct pricing. Profits from the sale will benefit patients and the local community.

Lebanon Youth Baseball Hitting Facility ribbon cutting

4 p.m.

A ribbon cutting for the Lebanon Youth Baseball Hitting Facility will be Thursday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. at the facility on Park Drive in Lebanon.

Wilson Living Holiday Expo Gala

5 p.m.

The ninth annual Wilson Living Holiday Expo Gala will be Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5-9 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature a meet-and-greet session with comedienne Heather Land, as well as lots of local vendors. Tickets are $12 per person in advance or $15 at the door. To buy tickets, visit wilsonlivingmagazine.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Nov. 16 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Visiting Poet Anders Carlson-Wee Lecture at Cumberland University

7:30 p.m.

Cumberland University’s School of Humanities, Education and the Arts will play host to visiting poet Anders Carlson-Wee on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Heydel Fine Arts Center. Carlson-Wee will share his knowledge and experience of being a professional poet during his talk, “Trains, Travel and the American Poet.” He has “hopped trains” with his brother and fellow poet, Kai Carlson-Wee, and traveled across America to write his stories in powerful narrative form and lyric poems. The lecture will be free and open to the public.

Nov. 17

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary Fundraising Sale

7 a.m.

The Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold an everything $6 fundraising sale Friday, Nov. 17 from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the hospital’s outpatient classroom. It will feature a wide selection of products, including jewelry, scarves, socks, gadgets and more, at factory-direct pricing. Profits from the sale will benefit patients and the local community.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Business Boost

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Business Boost series Friday, Nov. 17 from 11:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Katie Adkisson with Reed Public Relations, who will speak about a fresh approach to marketing for small businesses. Registration is $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Dancing Lights of Christmas opening day

5 p.m.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas, formerly found at Jellystone Park in Nashville, will officially open Friday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

Nov. 18

Tennessee Turkey Games and 5K – Mile Costume Fun Run

7:30 a.m.

The first Tennessee Turkey Games and 5K – 1-Mile Costume Fun Run will be Saturday, Nov. 18 at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. A portion of the proceeds from the games will benefit the Special Olympics of Tennessee. Starting at 7:30 a.m., there will be a costume fun run, where the best turkey-dressed runner will win a cash prize. At 8 a.m., there will be a 5K, and following the award ceremonies for both runs, the turkey events will be held, including the frozen turkey toss, frozen turkey sprint, frozen turkey team relay and frozen turkey lift. For more information, email info@tnfamilyfitnessgames.com or call 615-541-9857 or Melody Engle at 615-518-0317.

Pumpkin Pie K

8 a.m.

The Pumpkin Pie K will be Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8-11 a.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. It will feature a 3.14-mile run, walk or stroll on a rarely seen trail, scratch-and-sniff T-shirt, swag bag, a fresh slice of pumpkin pie after the race and other refreshments and a deejay dance party. Registration is $25 for adults and $12 for children younger than 12 years old. Register at pumpkinpiek.com.

Breakfast with Santa

8 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa will be Saturday, Nov. 18 with two sessions at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Children and their families can enjoy a festive morning at the ticketed event. Breakfast with Santa will include breakfast from Wildberry Cafe and Catering, and parents can bring their cameras to take free photos of their children with Santa. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at wilsonlivingmagazine.com. Each breakfast time has a limit of 60 people.

Let’s Build a Trail

8 a.m.

Volunteers are encouraged to help Long Hunter State Park expand the Jones Mill Mountain Bike Trail on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and dress in layers and bring water, snacks and work gloves. Tools will be provided. The group will meet at Jones Mill parking lot on Barnett Road.

Wilson County Republican Party meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will meet Saturday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. at Mark Pody’s office at 113 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. District 46 state House candidates Menda Holmes and Clark Boyd will speak.

Nov. 25

Lebanon Christmas Tree Lighting

5 p.m.

The annual Lebanon Christmas tree lighting will be Saturday, Nov. 25 on the Lebanon Square. Mayor Bernie Ash will light the tree.

Nov. 28

Hal Parrott Retirement Reception

1:30 p.m.

Hal Parrott with Wilson County Farm Bureau recently announced his retirement after 30 years of service. A reception for Parrott will be Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in the south hall meeting room A. Parrott’s replacement, Ryan Ingram, will also be on hand for greetings.

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Renewal Holiday Social

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Renewal Holiday Social on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus. It will feature adult beverages and holiday hors d’oeuvres. Those who plan to attend should RSVP to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com by Nov. 21.

Dec. 9

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will return Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Free parking and admission will be available. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade

11 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. on North Mt. Juliet Road. The theme will be “Christmas in a galaxy far, far away.”

Watertown Christmas Parade

2 p.m.

The Watertown Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. on Main Street. Lineup and float judging will begin at 1 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church, and the parade will end at Optics. To enter a float in the parade, visit Jim’s Antiques on the square.

Lebanon Christmas on the Square

2 p.m.

Lebanon’s Christmas on the Square will be Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2-6 p.m. at the Lebanon Square. It will feature food trucks, photos with Santa, letters to Santa, carriage rides, a family photo holiday booth, live Christmas music, a performance by the cast of “Annie the Musical,” an outdoor movie, hair tinsel, hot chocolate, market vendors in the Arcade and shopping.

Dec. 10

Southside School open house and ribbon cutting

4 p.m.

An open house and ribbon cutting to view the renovations at Southside School will be Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school at 1224 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Nov. 3

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office in Lebanon. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately after the Road Commission.

Nov. 13

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

South Hartmann Drive Gateway Study Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The South Hartmann Drive Gateway Study Committee will meet Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Nov. 14

Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Nov. 16

Wilson County Insurance Committee meeting

4:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Insurance Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Nov. 20

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon.

Nov. 27

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Nov. 28

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Nov. 30

Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.