Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Nov. 17

Dancing Lights of Christmas opening day

5 p.m.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas, formerly found at Jellystone Park in Nashville, will officially open Friday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

Lions’ Night at Courtney’s Restaurant

5:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Lions Club will present Lions’ Night Friday, Nov. 17 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant. The restaurant will donate a portion of the night’s receipts to the club, and a silent auction will be set up with the club accepting donations. The Elderberrys, an entertainment group led by Lions Club member Steve Myatt, will entertain diners while they eat and shop at the silent auction. Performers expected to be at the event will be Lion Sue Ann Busby, Melanie Chapman, Steve Dobson, Sandy Evans, Bill Manley, Don Price, Tim Stephenson and Myatt.

Cirque Italia

7:30 p.m.

The Cirque Italia water circus will make its return to Lebanon on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the white and blue big-top tent at the Lebanon Outlet Marketplace at 1 Outlet Village Blvd. near the Nike Clearance Store. Tickets are between $10-$50, depending on availability and offers one free child admission with each full-priced paying adult ticket in levels two or three. Call 941-704-8572 to find out the promo code. The box office will open Tuesday, Nov. 14 and will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on non-show days and from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on show days. Tickets may also be purchased at cirqueitalia.com/tickets.

Nov. 18

Tennessee Turkey Games and 5K – Mile Costume Fun Run

7:30 a.m.

The first Tennessee Turkey Games and 5K – 1-Mile Costume Fun Run will be Saturday, Nov. 18 at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. A portion of the proceeds from the games will benefit the Special Olympics of Tennessee. Starting at 7:30 a.m., there will be a costume fun run, where the best turkey-dressed runner will win a cash prize. At 8 a.m., there will be a 5K, and following the award ceremonies for both runs, the turkey events will be held, including the frozen turkey toss, frozen turkey sprint, frozen turkey team relay and frozen turkey lift. For more information, email info@tnfamilyfitnessgames.com or call 615-541-9857 or Melody Engle at 615-518-0317.

Pumpkin Pie K

8 a.m.

The Pumpkin Pie K will be Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8-11 a.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. It will feature a 3.14-mile run, walk or stroll on a rarely seen trail, scratch-and-sniff T-shirt, swag bag, a fresh slice of pumpkin pie after the race and other refreshments and a deejay dance party. Registration is $25 for adults and $12 for children younger than 12 years old. Register at pumpkinpiek.com.

Breakfast with Santa

8 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa will be Saturday, Nov. 18 with two sessions at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Children and their families can enjoy a festive morning at the ticketed event. Breakfast with Santa will include breakfast from Wildberry Cafe and Catering, and parents can bring their cameras to take free photos of their children with Santa. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at wilsonlivingmagazine.com. Each breakfast time has a limit of 60 people.

Let’s Build a Trail

8 a.m.

Volunteers are encouraged to help Long Hunter State Park expand the Jones Mill Mountain Bike Trail on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and dress in layers and bring water, snacks and work gloves. Tools will be provided. The group will meet at Jones Mill parking lot on Barnett Road.

Wilson County Republican Party meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will meet Saturday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. at Mark Pody’s office at 113 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. District 46 state House candidates Menda Holmes and Clark Boyd will speak.

Cirque Italia

1:30 p.m.

Nov. 19

Cirque Italia

1:30 p.m.

Nov. 21

Cumberland Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble Concert

7 p.m.

Cumberland University’s Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble will perform its annual concert Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Heydel Fine Arts Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The concert will feature solo pieces by some of the instrumental students from both groups. The concert band will perform selections from Broadway, including “The Music Man” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” The jazz ensemble will perform a variety of music between jazz classics and popular Christmas pieces. The concert is free and open to the public. Reservations are not necessary.

Nov. 25

Lebanon Christmas Tree Lighting

5 p.m.

The annual Lebanon Christmas tree lighting will be Saturday, Nov. 25 on the Lebanon Square. Mayor Bernie Ash will light the tree.

Nov. 28

Hal Parrott Retirement Reception

1:30 p.m.

Hal Parrott with Wilson County Farm Bureau recently announced his retirement after 30 years of service. A reception for Parrott will be Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in the south hall meeting room A. Parrott’s replacement, Ryan Ingram, will also be on hand for greetings.

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Renewal Holiday Social

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Renewal Holiday Social on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus. It will feature adult beverages and holiday hors d’oeuvres. Those who plan to attend should RSVP to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com by Nov. 21.

Nov. 30

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

7 p.m.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre will present the play, “Metamorphoses,” on Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Wilson Central High School’s auditorium. Early-bird tickets for $5 each will be available through Sunday, Nov. 19 at rayke5.wixsite.com/wildcattheatre/metamorphoses. Tickets after that will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Dec. 1

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

7 p.m.

Dec. 2

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, Dec. 2 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

2:30 p.m.

Historic Places Tour

5 p.m.

The 10th annual Historic Places Tour will be Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5-8:30 p.m. throughout Lebanon. The tour is self-guided, and participants may start at any of the sites. For convenience, locations will be listed on the back of advance tickets and at historiclebanon.com. Tour tickets are $10 in advance, available at the Historic Lebanon office at 324 W. Main St. or the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Tickets will be available the night of the tour for $12 at 104 E. Main St. and any at of the tour locations.

Dec. 3

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

2:30 p.m.

Dec. 9

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will return Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Free parking and admission will be available. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade

11 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. on North Mt. Juliet Road. The theme will be “Christmas in a galaxy far, far away.”

Watertown Christmas Parade

2 p.m.

The Watertown Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. on Main Street. Lineup and float judging will begin at 1 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church, and the parade will end at Optics. To enter a float in the parade, visit Jim’s Antiques on the square.

Lebanon Christmas on the Square

2 p.m.

Lebanon’s Christmas on the Square will be Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2-6 p.m. at the Lebanon Square. It will feature food trucks, photos with Santa, letters to Santa, carriage rides, a family photo holiday booth, live Christmas music, a performance by the cast of “Annie the Musical,” an outdoor movie, hair tinsel, hot chocolate, market vendors in the Arcade and shopping.

Dec. 10

Possumtown Christmas Parade

1 p.m.

The Possumtown Christmas Parade will be Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. in front of Friendship Christian School. Donations will be accepted for needy families in Sneedville and Hancock County.

Southside School open house and ribbon cutting

4 p.m.

An open house and ribbon cutting to view the renovations at Southside School will be Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school at 1224 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon.

Dec. 12

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Dec. 12 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Dec. 21

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

The People’s Agenda

Nov. 20

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon.

Nov. 21

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Nov. 27

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Nov. 28

Wilson County Industrial Development Bond Board

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Industrial Development Bond Board will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Joint Economic and Community Development Board office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Nov. 30

Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.