Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Nov. 23

Market Street Church of Christ Free Thanksgiving Dinner

11 a.m.

The annual free Thanksgiving dinner will be Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon. Dine in or delivery is available in the Lebanon area only. For more information, call Felecia Wharton at 615-444-8637.

Nov. 24

Ignite Missions Honduras Christmas Tree Sale

8 a.m.

Ignite Missions Honduras in Mt. Juliet will have its Christmas tree sale beginning Friday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the corner of South Hartmann Drive and Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon. It will remain open weekdays from 4-8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. A white tent and signs at the road will direct visitors. A variety of size trees and other types of Christmas decorations will be available. Sam and Peggy Feazel will have coffee, a fire pit going and movies on the side of the tent. For more information, visit ignitemissions.org. Funds from the project will go to the mission in Honduras.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Friday, Nov. 24 from noon until 4 p.m. at Kroger at 4120 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. To learn more about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Nov. 25

Lebanon Christmas Tree Lighting

5 p.m.

The annual Lebanon Christmas tree lighting will be Saturday, Nov. 25 on the Lebanon Square. Mayor Bernie Ash will light the tree.

Nov. 26

Blood Drive

9 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 S. Tarver Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. To learn more about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Nov. 27

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Nov. 27 from 3-7 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road in Lebanon. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. To learn more about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Nov. 28

Hal Parrott Retirement Reception

1:30 p.m.

Hal Parrott with Wilson County Farm Bureau recently announced his retirement after 30 years of service. A reception for Parrott will be Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in the south hall meeting room A. Parrott’s replacement, Ryan Ingram, will also be on hand for greetings.

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 3-7 p.m. at Stonebridge Community Clubhouse at 205 Meandering Drive in Lebanon. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. To learn more about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Renewal Holiday Social

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Renewal Holiday Social on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus. It will feature adult beverages and holiday hors d’oeuvres. Those who plan to attend should RSVP to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com by Nov. 21.

Empower Me Christmas Carol Sing-Off

6 p.m.

Empower Me will present its first Christmas Carol Sing-Off on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Church choirs, schools and the community will come together to raise money for Empower Me, a local nonprofit that provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Each group will sing one Christmas carol, and the audience will vote on the winner. A silent auction and photos with Santa and his elf will also be featured. Admission is $10 per person. Visit empowermecenter.com for tickets and more information.

Nov. 30

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, Nov. 30 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. To learn more about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Lebanon Democrat state Senate special election forum

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Democrat will hold a political forum for voters to hear from candidates in the District 17 state Senate special election Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. in the Bill and June Heydel Fine Arts Center at Cumberland University. The forum will provide the only chance for voters to see both candidates vying for the District 17 state Senate seat in the same room answering questions and discussing issues. Wilson County attorney Mary Alice Carfi is the Democrat candidate, and Mark Pody, an insurance agency owner and current state representative, is the Republican candidate. The forum will be free and open to the public.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

7 p.m.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre will present the play, “Metamorphoses,” on Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Wilson Central High School’s auditorium. Early-bird tickets for $5 each will be available through Sunday, Nov. 19 at rayke5.wixsite.com/wildcattheatre/metamorphoses. Tickets after that will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Dec. 1

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

7 p.m.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre will present the play, “Metamorphoses,” on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Wilson Central High School’s auditorium. Early-bird tickets for $5 each will be available through Sunday, Nov. 19 at rayke5.wixsite.com/wildcattheatre/metamorphoses. Tickets after that will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Dec. 2

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, Dec. 2 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

2:30 p.m.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre will present the play, “Metamorphoses,” on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Wilson Central High School’s auditorium. Early-bird tickets for $5 each will be available through Sunday, Nov. 19 at rayke5.wixsite.com/wildcattheatre/metamorphoses. Tickets after that will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Historic Places Tour

5 p.m.

The 10th annual Historic Places Tour will be Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5-8:30 p.m. throughout Lebanon. The tour is self-guided, and participants may start at any of the sites. For convenience, locations will be listed on the back of advance tickets and at historiclebanon.com. Tour tickets are $10 in advance, available at the Historic Lebanon office at 324 W. Main St. or the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Tickets will be available the night of the tour for $12 at 104 E. Main St. and any at of the tour locations.

Dec. 3

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

2:30 p.m.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre will present the play, “Metamorphoses,” on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Wilson Central High School’s auditorium. Early-bird tickets for $5 each will be available through Sunday, Nov. 19 at rayke5.wixsite.com/wildcattheatre/metamorphoses. Tickets after that will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Dec. 9

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will return Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Free parking and admission will be available. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade

11 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. on North Mt. Juliet Road. The theme will be “Christmas in a galaxy far, far away.”

Watertown Christmas Parade

2 p.m.

The Watertown Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. on Main Street. Lineup and float judging will begin at 1 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church, and the parade will end at Optics. To enter a float in the parade, visit Jim’s Antiques on the square.

Lebanon Christmas on the Square

2 p.m.

Lebanon’s Christmas on the Square will be Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2-6 p.m. at the Lebanon Square. It will feature food trucks, photos with Santa, letters to Santa, carriage rides, a family photo holiday booth, live Christmas music, a performance by the cast of “Annie the Musical,” an outdoor movie, hair tinsel, hot chocolate, market vendors in the Arcade and shopping.

Dec. 10

Possumtown Christmas Parade

1 p.m.

The Possumtown Christmas Parade will be Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. in front of Friendship Christian School. Donations will be accepted for needy families in Sneedville and Hancock County.

Southside School open house and ribbon cutting

4 p.m.

An open house and ribbon cutting to view the renovations at Southside School will be Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school at 1224 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon.

Dec. 11

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Dec. 11 from noon until 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. To learn more about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Dec. 12

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Dec. 12 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Dec. 14

International Polished Concrete Institute Certification Course

8:30 a.m.

The International Polished Concrete Institute will present a certification course Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Norris. IPCI certification provides professionals with tools, techniques and business support in the concrete polishing, grinding and surface preparation arena. Attendees can expect to learn multiple facets of the industry, from technique to business management. For more information, call 877-472-8200 or visit go2cps.eventsmart.com/events/ipcidecember.

Dec. 15

Wilson Bank & Trust president Elmer Richerson Public Retirement Reception

3 p.m.

A public reception for soon-to-retire Wilson Bank & Trust president Elmer Richerson will be Friday, Dec. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust main office at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns will return Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. to the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will feature carols after an initial showing of more than 200 people in September. The event will also feature beer from Black Abbey Brewing Co. for sale. Ages 18 and older are requested, and those younger than 21 will not be allowed to drink alcohol. Tickets are $12 and available at capitoltheatretn.com.

Dec. 20

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. It will be a networking luncheon presentation from C.J. Hutsenpiller. Early registration is $18 by Dec. 19 at noon and $23 for late and non-member registration at mjchamber.org.

Dec. 21

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Nov. 27

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Nov. 28

Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Industrial Development Bond Board

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Industrial Development Bond Board will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Joint Economic and Community Development Board office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Nov. 30

Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Dec. 7

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.