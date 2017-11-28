Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Nov. 30

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, Nov. 30 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. To learn more about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Lebanon Democrat state Senate special election forum

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Democrat will hold a political forum for voters to hear from candidates in the District 17 state Senate special election Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. in the Bill and June Heydel Fine Arts Center at Cumberland University. The forum will provide the only chance for voters to see both candidates vying for the District 17 state Senate seat in the same room answering questions and discussing issues. Wilson County attorney Mary Alice Carfi is the Democrat candidate, and Mark Pody, an insurance agency owner and current state representative, is the Republican candidate. The forum will be free and open to the public.

Audience of One Productions presents “Annie”

6:30 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the family friendly musical, “Annie,” on Thursday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old. For tickets or more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Rally for Allie

6:30 p.m.

The Rally for Allie, a celebration of life and opportunity in honor of Allie Johnson, will be Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. The free event will feature entertainment, food, a T-shirt fundraiser, guest speakers, therapy animals, painting and activities.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

7 p.m.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre will present the play, “Metamorphoses,” on Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Wilson Central High School’s auditorium. Early-bird tickets for $5 each will be available through Sunday, Nov. 19 at rayke5.wixsite.com/wildcattheatre/metamorphoses. Tickets after that will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Dec. 1

Free Clothing Store

9 a.m.

The free clothing store will be open Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. until noon for anyone in need of clothes for men, women and children, as well as toiletry items, at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. Free breakfast will also be served. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Spaghetti Dinner

5 p.m.

The Watertown High School cheer team will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The team is raising money to go to a national competition that takes place in February. The cost for the dinner is $10 and includes a salad, spaghetti, bread, dessert and a drink.

Audience of One Productions presents “Annie”

6:30 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the family friendly musical, “Annie,” on Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old. For tickets or more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

7 p.m.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre will present the play, “Metamorphoses,” on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Wilson Central High School’s auditorium. Early-bird tickets for $5 each will be available through Sunday, Nov. 19 at rayke5.wixsite.com/wildcattheatre/metamorphoses. Tickets after that will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Christmas Concert at Cumberland University

7 p.m.

Cumberland University’s choir will be holding the annual Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Baird Chapel. Various Cumberland groups will perform, and Santa himself may make an appearance. Admission is free. Make reservations with Molly Agee at 615547-1331.

Centerstage Theatre Co. presents “Miracle on 34th Street”

7:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present “Miracle on 34th Street” on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School on Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and are available at brownpapertickets.com, or at Iddy & Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square.

Dec. 2

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, Dec. 2 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Wilson Warrior Memorial Breakfast

7 a.m.

The fifth-annual Wilson Warrior Memorial Breakfast will be Saturday, Dec. 2 from 7-10 a.m. at the National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used on Veterans Day to place American flags on the graves of Wilson County veterans and to buy names on the Wilson County Veterans All for families who are unable to afford it.

Wilson County Retired Teachers Association meeting

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Retired Teachers Association will meet Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon. The service project for December will be the annual donation drive for the WCRTA scholarship fund. Liberty State Bank will provide the meal, and reservations are required. It will be the last meeting until March. Anyone with questions may call 615-444-0071 or 615-449-4117.

Centerstage Theatre Co. presents “Miracle on 34th Street”

2 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present “Miracle on 34th Street” on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School on Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and are available at brownpapertickets.com, or at Iddy & Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

2:30 p.m.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre will present the play, “Metamorphoses,” on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Wilson Central High School’s auditorium. Early-bird tickets for $5 each will be available through Sunday, Nov. 19 at rayke5.wixsite.com/wildcattheatre/metamorphoses. Tickets after that will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Historic Places Tour

5 p.m.

The 10th annual Historic Places Tour will be Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5-8:30 p.m. throughout Lebanon. The tour is self-guided, and participants may start at any of the sites. For convenience, locations will be listed on the back of advance tickets and at historiclebanon.com. Tour tickets are $10 in advance, available at the Historic Lebanon office at 324 W. Main St. or the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Tickets will be available the night of the tour for $12 at 104 E. Main St. and any at of the tour locations.

Audience of One Productions presents “Annie”

6:30 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the family friendly musical, “Annie,” on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old. For tickets or more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Dec. 3

Children’s Christmas

11 a.m.

The children’s Christmas event will be Sunday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene at 812 N. Cumberland Ave. in Lebanon. It will feature singing, hand bells and reading parts. For more information, call 615-444-6585.

Lebanon Christmas Parade

2 p.m.

The Lebanon Christmas Parade will be Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at the former Lebanon High School on Harding Drive. It will travel Park Avenue to East Main Street, around the Lebanon Square, exit to West Main Street and end at Liberty State Bank and D.T. McCall & Sons on West Main Street. The cost to participate in the parade is $25 per entry. Participants may request to be judged on overall appearance, creativity and adherence to theme for a chance to win cash prizes in one of five divisions, church, commercial, civic, youth and horse. Applications are available online at lebanonwilsonchamber.com or at the chamber office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The theme will be “Christmas Movies Come to Life.” Participants are encouraged to choose a Christmas movie theme for their entry. The grand marshal will be famed country music artist and actress Irlene Mandrell.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre presents “Metamorphoses”

2:30 p.m.

Wilson Central Wildcat Theatre will present the play, “Metamorphoses,” on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at Wilson Central High School’s auditorium. Early-bird tickets for $5 each will be available through Sunday, Nov. 19 at rayke5.wixsite.com/wildcattheatre/metamorphoses. Tickets after that will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Audience of One Productions presents “Annie”

3 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the family friendly musical, “Annie,” on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 9 through Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old. For tickets or more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Keyboards at Christmas

6 p.m.

Frist Presbyterian Church will present its annual concert on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The holiday tradition will feature organ, piano, four choirs, a sing-a-long and more. First Presbyterian Church is located at 304 West Main Street in Lebanon.

Dec. 5

Audience of One Productions presents “Annie”

6:30 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the family friendly musical, “Annie,” on Tuesday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old. For tickets or more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Dec. 6

Audience of One Productions presents “Annie”

6:30 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the family friendly musical, “Annie,” on Wednesday, Dec. 6 through Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old. For tickets or more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Dec. 7

Cumberland Ignite Lab Grand Opening

10 a.m.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cumberland Ignite Lab will be Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at 104 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The initiative was made possible with a Main Street entrepreneur grant awarded to Historic Lebanon earlier this year from the Tennessee Main Street program.

Women in the Lead

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present the Women in the Lead networking event with Cable Nashville CEO Susan Huggins on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 per person. To RSVP, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Watertown High School Christmas Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown High School band will hold its Christmas concert Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. Admission will be $5 per person.

Audience of One Productions presents “Annie”

6:30 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the family friendly musical, “Annie,” on Thursday, Dec. 7 through Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old. For tickets or more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Dec. 8

Audience of One Productions presents “Annie”

6:30 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the family friendly musical, “Annie,” on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old. For tickets or more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Dec. 9

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will return Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Free parking and admission will be available. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade

11 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. on North Mt. Juliet Road. The theme will be “Christmas in a galaxy far, far away.”

Watertown Christmas Parade

2 p.m.

The Watertown Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. on Main Street. Lineup and float judging will begin at 1 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church, and the parade will end at Optics. To enter a float in the parade, visit Jim’s Antiques on the square.

Lebanon Christmas on the Square

2 p.m.

Lebanon’s Christmas on the Square will be Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2-6 p.m. at the Lebanon Square. It will feature food trucks, photos with Santa, letters to Santa, carriage rides, a family photo holiday booth, live Christmas music, a performance by the cast of “Annie the Musical,” an outdoor movie, hair tinsel, hot chocolate, market vendors in the Arcade and shopping.

Centerstage Theatre Co. presents “Miracle on 34th Street”

2 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present “Miracle on 34th Street” on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School on Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and are available at brownpapertickets.com, or at Iddy & Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square.

Audience of One Productions presents “Annie”

6:30 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the family friendly musical, “Annie,” on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old. For tickets or more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Centerstage Theatre Co. presents “Miracle on 34th Street”

7:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present “Miracle on 34th Street” on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School on Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and are available at brownpapertickets.com, or at Iddy & Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square.

Dec. 10

“Breath of Heaven” musical

11 a.m.

The Christmas musical, “Breath of Heaven, will be Sunday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene at 812 N. Cumberland Ave. in Lebanon. The sanctuary choir will present the musical. For more information, call 615-444-6585.

Possumtown Christmas Parade

1 p.m.

The Possumtown Christmas Parade will be Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. in front of Friendship Christian School. Donations will be accepted for needy families in Sneedville and Hancock County.

Southside School open house and ribbon cutting

4 p.m.

An open house and ribbon cutting to view the renovations at Southside School will be Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school at 1224 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon.

Dec. 11

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Dec. 11 from noon until 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. To learn more about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Dec. 12

Watertown Middle School Christmas Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown Middle School band will hold its Christmas concert Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Dec. 12 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Dec. 14

International Polished Concrete Institute Certification Course

8:30 a.m.

The International Polished Concrete Institute will present a certification course Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Norris. IPCI certification provides professionals with tools, techniques and business support in the concrete polishing, grinding and surface preparation arena. Attendees can expect to learn multiple facets of the industry, from technique to business management. For more information, call 877-472-8200 or visit go2cps.eventsmart.com/events/ipcidecember.

Dec. 15

Wilson Bank & Trust president Elmer Richerson Public Retirement Reception

3 p.m.

A public reception for soon-to-retire Wilson Bank & Trust president Elmer Richerson will be Friday, Dec. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust main office at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns will return Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. to the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will feature carols after an initial showing of more than 200 people in September. The event will also feature beer from Black Abbey Brewing Co. for sale. Ages 18 and older are requested, and those younger than 21 will not be allowed to drink alcohol. Tickets are $12 and available at capitoltheatretn.com.

Dec. 16

Breakfast with Santa

8 a.m.

Maple Hill Church of Christ will hold breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 102 Maple Hill Rd. in Lebanon. Santa will be available for pictures from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Pancakes, crafts and a bounce house will be available

Dec. 17

“A Night in Bethlehem” program

5 p.m.

The program, “A Night in Bethlehem,” will be presented Sunday, Dec. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. During the free two-hour Christmas program, families wander through the bustling Bethlehem marketplace and discover what life was like when Jesus was born. Unlike the typical “living nativity,” everyone will create unique keepsakes as they interact with local shopkeepers who share the Christmas story. And they’ll be able to talk to Mary and Joseph in the stable and hear about the miracle of Jesus’ birth.

Dec. 18

Dec. 20

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. It will be a networking luncheon presentation from C.J. Hutsenpiller. Early registration is $18 by Dec. 19 at noon and $23 for late and non-member registration at mjchamber.org.

Dec. 21

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Nov. 30

Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Dec. 1

Road Commission meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office, 970 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon. The Urban Type Public Facilities Board will meet after the Road Commission.

Dec. 4

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Wilson County Library Board meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will meet Monday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library.

Dec. 5

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee will meet Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Dec. 7

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Dec. 11

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

A recessed November Wilson County 911 Board meeting will be continued Monday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wilson County 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The December meeting will follow.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 14

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Dec. 18

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Dec. 19

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.