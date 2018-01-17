Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Jan. 19

Batch and Bushel Showcase

Noon

The Batch and Bushel Showcase will be Friday, Jan. 19 from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. The event will feature live music, activities for children, samplings of local spirits, food pairings and more. It will be a celebration of the homemade and the homegrown.

Jan. 20

Batch and Bushel Showcase

10 a.m.

Health and Wellness Expo

10 a.m.

Learn how to keep those resolutions and the Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The event will feature doctors, fitness advice and more with more than 20 vendors on hand.

Jan. 22

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Jan. 22 from 3-7 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road in Lebanon. Those who come to give will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To give blood, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.

Red Cross Recruitment for Disaster Action Team

6:30 p.m.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team and general volunteer information sharing will be Monday, Jan. 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The meeting will be in room 302 in the fellowship hall. Participants should enter through the Witt Family Center. For more information, call Jim Coe at 615-218-7522 or Vicki Atknson at 615-521-6981.

Jan. 24

Stroke Support Group

11:30 a.m.

Anyone who has suffered a stroke is invited to the first stroke support group Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Saint Thomas Outpatient Rehabilitation at 108 Providence Trail in Mt. Juliet. Sylvia McLaughlin, stroke coordinator at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, will talk about dealing with the side effects of a stroke. Free food and drinks will be provided. To RSVP, call 615-553-9761.

Jan. 25

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, Jan. 25 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Those who come to give will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To give blood, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.

Dollars and Sense

6:30 p.m.

Dollars and Sense, a seminar to learn how to make sense of money, will be Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Rutland Elementary School at 1995 S. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Bank representatives will share information and answer questions on family budgets, credit report repair and bank loans. For more information or to RSVP, contact Debbie McChurch at mcchurchd@wcschools.com or call 615-444-8267.

Jan. 26

Mt. Juliet Chamber Choice Awards

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Chamber Choice Awards on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Early-bird registration is $60 per person, and late registration is $70. A premium table for eight is available for $500. To register or for more information, visit mjchamber.org.

Jan. 27

Free Clothing Giveaway

8 a.m.

A free clothing giveaway will be Saturday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon.

Feb. 2

Fill a Ford with Food

8 a.m.

Wilson County 4-H will collect non-perishable food items to be donated to families in need in Wilson County. Items should be brought to the Wilson County Extension office by Friday, Feb. 2, and they will be taken to Wilson County Farm Bureau on Monday, Feb. 5 on behalf of Wilson County 4-H.

Feb. 3

Polar Plunge

8 a.m.

The annual Polar Plunge fundraiser for Wilson County Special Olympics will be Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. Participants may register at polarplungetn.com or in person at the center. An award will be given for the best costume, and the top donor will receive a year membership to the center. For more information, call Rebecca Bennett at 615-453-7286.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter

9 a.m.

The monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will be Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Feb. 4

Super Sunday

7 a.m.

The annual Super Sunday event will be Sunday, Feb. 4 at 7 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. Former NFL coach Steve Hagen, director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Franklin, will be the guest speaker. A men and boys breakfast will be at 7 a.m. in the Life Center, followed by worship services at 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and 11 a.m. in both the sanctuary and Life Center. For more information, visit immanuelbaptist.com.

Feb. 7

State of the County Address

11:30 a.m.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will give his State of the County Address on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club. To RSVP, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Feb. 9

Southern Home and Garden Expo

4 p.m.

The Southern Home and Garden Expo will be Friday, Feb. 9 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. It will feature everything needed to buy, build, remodel or decorate all under one roof. Admission will be free. For more information, call 615-443-6635 or visit wbthomegardenexpo.com.

Feb. 10

Southern Home and Garden Expo

9 a.m.

Feb. 15

Steinway Piano Gallery Concert

6:30 p.m.

A free concert, featuring Dr. Ming Wang, Carlos Enrique, Diedre Emerson and Mark Schaffel, will be Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Steinway Piano Gallery at 4285 Sidco Drive in Nashville. To RSVP, contact Kristin Hoehne at kgodwin@steinwaynashville.com or call 615-373-5901.

Feb. 22

Angel Gowns Sewing Party

8:30 a.m.

An Angel Gowns sewing party will be Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Sewing machines and water will be provided. Attendees should bring lunch and a pair of sewing shears. Angel Gowns gives gowns to hospitals to give parents who are grieving from infant loss. The gowns are given to the family at no cost. Fabric and dress donations are not currently accepted. To RSVP, contact Shelly Barnes with a name and number at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Feb. 23

Angel Gowns Sewing Party

8:30 a.m.

The People’s Agenda

Jan. 22

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Jan. 23

Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Directors meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 a.m. in the second-floor conference room at 200 Aviation Way in Lebanon.

Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 1

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Feb. 5

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.