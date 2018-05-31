Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

June 1

Free Clothing Store

9 a.m.

The free clothing store will be open Friday, June 1 from 9 a.m. until noon at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. It will feature free breakfast, free clothing and more and will be open to everyone. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Friday, June 1 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Anyone who comes to donate blood or platelets through June 10 will receive a $5 amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Real Fathers, Real Men Scholarship Banquet

6 p.m.

The Wilson County chapter of the Tennessee Tech University Alumni Association will hold the sixth-annual Real Fathers, Real Men scholarship banquet Friday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be Harold Love Jr., who represents the 58th District in the state House of Representatives, chaplain of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators and is the pastor of a Nashville church. Tickets for the event are $30 and available by calling Linda Barber at 615-804-8198, Evelyn McGregor at 615-512-8854 or Thomas Marks Jr. at 615-943-7963.

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

7:30 p.m.

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 3 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 7, Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 8 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 14, Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 17 at 3 p.m. at the Z. Alexander Looby Theatre at 2301 Rosa Parks Blvd. in Nashville. Tickets are $20 for Friday-Sunday shows and $10 for Thursday shows plus $1.50 transaction-ticketing fee at circleplayers.net, 615-332-7529 or at the door, if available.

Encore Theatre presents ‘Doublewide Texas’

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the hilarious, fast-paced comedy, “Doublewide Texas,” written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.

Directed by Michael Rex, the show will take the stage Friday, June 1, Saturday, June 2, Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees Sunday, June 3 and Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations. Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

June 2

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, June 2 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Jere’s Ride

7 a.m.

Jere’s Ride, a bicycle ride to benefit Empower Me Day Camp, will be held Saturday, June 2 at 7 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The event will feature three different rides for riders of various skill level and ages. There will be the 15-mile Elizabeth’s Ride, the 30-mile Brayden’s Ride and the 50-Mile Jere’s Ride. On-site registration for the even will begin Saturday at 6:30 a.m. The rides will begin at 7 a.m. Registration for the event is currently $40 and will include a T-shirt and meal. To register or for more information, visit jeresride.com.

Trousdale County High School All-Class Reunion

9 a.m.

The annual Trousdale County High School all-class reunion will be Saturday, June 2 at the high school on McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Tommy Rush at 615-451-0207 or tommyrush@bellsouth.net.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

June 3

Do Re Me Gospel Music Academy

8 a.m.

The Do Re Me Gospel Music Academy, an intensive study with classroom, specialized group sessions and singing for 13 year olds and older will be Sunday, June 3 through Saturday, June 16 at the Do Re Me River Retreat at 275 Cedar Bluff Road in Hartsville. To register or find a family information packet, visit doremigospelmusicacademy.com.

Decoration Day

2 p.m.

Decoration day will be Sunday, June 3 at 2 p.m. at Conaster’s Cemetery.

Goshen Cemetery Decoration Day

2 p.m.

Decoration day will be Sunday, June 3 at 2 p.m. at Goshen Cemetery. Anyone unable to attend may mail donations for cemetery upkeep to Goshen Cemetery Fund, c/o Margaret Mitchell Tomlinson, 333 Center Hill Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Highland Heights Church of Christ Vacation Bible School

6 p.m.

Noah’s Art Adventure vacation Bible school will be Sunday, June 3 through Thursday, June 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Highland Heights Church of Christ at 505 N. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. There will be classes for all ages with a different lesson each night, lots of activities, crafts and refreshments are provided. Following classes June 7, it will feature homemade ice cream and cookies. To register or for more information, visit highlandheights.org.

June 4

Immanuel Baptist Church Vacation Bible School

8:30 a.m.

Game On will be the theme for vacation Bible school Monday, June 4 through Friday, June 8 from 8:30 a.m. until noon at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To register or for more information, visit immanuelbaptist.com.

Wilson County Schools Retirement Reception and Recognition

5 p.m.

Retirees from Wilson County Schools this year will be honored at a retirement reception Monday, June 4 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Retirees will also be recognized at the Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. RSVP to Pam Peery at peeryp@wcschools.com or call 615-453-7296.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, June 4 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Associate members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

June 6

Lebanon Church of God Vacation Bible School

6 p.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Monday, June 4 through Wednesday, June 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Lebanon Church of God at 600 C.L. Manier St. For more information, call 615-444-6000.

June 7

Safari Gregg at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Safari Gregg and his live animals on Thursday, June 7 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

June 8

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly community development meeting Friday, June 8 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Guest speakers will be Bob Raines, executive director of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission, and Corey Johns, director of business development for interactive and creative technology for the Tennessee Entertainment Commission.

Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School

9 a.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Friday, June 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 4260 S. Commerce Road in Watertown. It’s for 3 year olds through sixth graders and will feature Bible lessons, crafts, a bouncy house, music and food. For more information, call Bobbie Eastes at 615-478-9127 or Lora Stutts at 615-478-8468.

Cedar Seniors Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

11:30 a.m.

Cedar Seniors will have its annual chicken dinner fundraiser Friday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the facility at 226 University Ave. in Lebanon. The cost will be $6 a plate, and the menu will feature fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, fried apples, bread and dessert. Tickets may be purchased from a member or at the door. For more information, call 615-444-0829.

Neddy Jacobs Days

Noon

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Friday, June 8 from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors and music for everyone. Anyone young performer who would like to perform on the stage with a seasoned musician, there will be spots to perform. Vendors will have handcrafted items for sale both days. Admission will be $5, and children younger than 10 will be admitted free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

Symphony on the Lawn

5:30 p.m.

The Nashville Symphony will be in concert Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m. during Symphony on the Lawn on Memorial Lawn at Cumberland University. Those who plan to attend the free family event are encouraged to pack a picnic, bring folding chairs and blankets. Pre-concert activities will start at 5:30 p.m., featuring the Cumberland Arts Academy Suzuki Players, Lebanon High School choir and Nashville Symphony Instrument Petting Zoo. The Cumberland Portrait Preservation Committee will feature refreshments from 5-7 p.m. in Baird Chapel and Memorial Hall to preview the portraits of Cumberland’s early leaders on display.

June 9

Two Rivers Ford Open Bass Tournament

6 a.m.

The 10th annual Two Rivers Ford Open Bass Tournament will be Saturday, June 9 at 6 a.m. at Flippers Landing on Old Hickory Lake. Cash prizes will be awarded. The cost is $60 per two-person boat, and $10 for the optional big bass competition. For more information, call the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at 615-444-5503 or Paul Jewell at 615-319-0810.

Neddy Jacobs Days

10 a.m.

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors and music for everyone. Anyone young performer who would like to perform on the stage with a seasoned musician, there will be spots to perform. Vendors will have handcrafted items for sale both days. Admission will be $5, and children younger than 10 will be admitted free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

A Magical Princess Experience

4 p.m.

A Magical Princess Experience will be Saturday, June 9 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon.

June 12

Nashville Zoo at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Nashville Zoo and live animals on Tuesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, June 12 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

June 13

Storytime at the Library

10 a.m.

Mrs. Nancy will read to young children on Wednesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library. This program is recommended for children ages 5 and under. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, June 13 from 3-7 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

June 14

Magician Bruce Amato at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Bruce Amato and his magic show on Thursday, June 14 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

June 15

Preemie Quilt Workshop

9 a.m.

A preemie quilt workshop will be Friday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Participants will learn how to make a preemie quilt and leave with a finished product to enter in the Wilson County Fair. Those quilts are donated to neonatal intensive care units. Fabric, machine and other items will be provided. RSVP to Shelly Barnes at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Mount Olivet Baptist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Wednesday, June 13 through Friday, June 15 from 5:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 16 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Mount Olivet Baptist Church at 7463 Hickory Ridge Road in Mt. Juliet. A free meal will be served to attendees each evening, and a cookout will be June 16 at 3 p.m. To register or for more information, visit mtolivetbaptist.com.

Lebanon Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Relay for Life, Give Cancer the Boot, will be Friday, June 15 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Wilson County CASA 30th Anniversary Celebration

6 p.m.

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its 30th anniversary celebration to honor Linda Schenk on Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $50 each or $350 to sponsor a table. The event will feature a cash bar, dinner and band. For ticket information, call 615-443-2002.

International FolkFest

7 p.m.

International FolkFest, featuring dance groups from around the world, will be Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit mboro-international-folkfest.org.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500. For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

June 19

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test, formerly the GED, on Tuesday, June 19 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Super Science at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Super Science show on Tuesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

June 20

Encore Theatre at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Encore Theatre on Wednesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, June 20 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Pete Griffin, president of Musicians on Call, which brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in health care facilities. Registration is required at mjchamber.com.

June 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Business Boost

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Business Boost on Thursday, June 21 from 7:45-10 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Lee Warren from Belmont University, who will discuss “negotiations in the workplace. Two continuing education units will be available. Online registration is required at mjchamber.com. The event will be free to members and $25 for non-members. Seating will be limited.

Musical Entertainer Jacob Johnson at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Jacob Johnson and his musical act on Thursday, June 21 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, June 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

June 22

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, June 22 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Pottery Workshop

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a pottery workshop Friday, June 22, taught by professional artist Susan DeMay. The workshop will include wheel-thrown and hand-built pieces “making pottery forms” at 6 p.m. The forming workshop will last for 1 ½ hours, followed by a glazing workshop Saturday, June 30 at 10 a.m. Students will have three finished pieces after DeMay has a chance to fire them the final time. DeMay’s class will be held on two days to allow for firing of the pieces. Each day will be 1 ½ hours. The cost to participate is $60 and includes all supplies. Class size is limited to eight. The workshop will be at her studio in Smithville. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

June 23

Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble

8 a.m.

The Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble will be Saturday, June 23 at 8 a.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course at 1835 Logue Road in Mt. Juliet. The tournament will benefit Wilson County Christmas for All and Special Olympics. The cost is $85 per player and will include a round of golf, range balls, lunch and prizes. For more information, contact Sonny Woodbridge at 615-681-1838, Ken Conde at 412-559-5360 or David Thompson at 615-330-1044.

Painting Workshop

10 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a painting workshop Saturday, June 23 focused on watercolor techniques. The workshop, taught by Joann Mathews, will be at the Watertown Public Library. She will teach one class from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and another class from 2-5 p.m. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

June 26

Kidd Band at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Kevin Kidd and the Kidd Band on Tuesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

June 27

Storytime at the Library

10 a.m.

Mrs. Nancy will read to young children on Wednesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library. This program is recommended for children ages 5 and under. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

June 28

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency on Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. only as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 29

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The sixth annual Honor Ride for Veterans will be Saturday, June 30 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature entertainment, food vendors, and all motorcycles and riders will be welcome. The cost is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call 615-444-2460.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 7

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show

7 p.m.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show will be Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are on sale at capitoltheatretn.com.

July 19

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 20

July 21

Women in the Lead Paint Party

6 p.m.

A Women in the Lead paint party will be Thursday, June 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Imagine That Art Studio at 404 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Participants may choose to pain a serving bowl or canvas, and adult beverages, including wine, will be served. The cost is $35 per person. RSVP to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

July 22

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 26

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, July 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

July 27

July 28

Metal Jewelry Making Workshop

10 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a metal jewelry making workshop Saturday, July 28 with renowned artist Susan Thornton. Thornton works in all types of metal and will share techniques working with copper. She said she hopes each student will be able to finish both a bracelet and a ring in the workshop. Thornton’s workshop will be at her studio on Depot Street in Watertown. She will conduct two workshops, one from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and another from 2-5 p.m. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 5

Stained-Glass Workshop

8 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a stained-glass workshop Sunday, Aug. 5, taught by Sam Simms, owner of Stained Glass Accessories. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 23

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Sept. 28

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

June 1

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, June 1 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office in Lebanon. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately following the Road Commission.

June 4

Wilson County Library Board meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will meet Monday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

June 5

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Wilson County Public Works Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Public Works Committee will meet Tuesday, June 5 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

June 7

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, June 7 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 11

Wilson County 911 Board public hearing and meeting

3:45 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet in a public hearing to discuss the proposed budget Monday, June 11 at 3:45 p.m. and in regular meeting at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

June 14

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 18

Wilson County Commission public hearing

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will hold a public hearing Monday, June 18 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

June 19

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.