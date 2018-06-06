Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

June 7

Safari Gregg at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Safari Gregg and his live animals on Thursday, June 7 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

St. Jude Mt. Juliet Dream Home VIP Open House and Breakfast

8 a.m.

The St. Jude Mt. Juliet Dream Home VIP Open House and Breakfast will be Thursday, June 7 from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Dream Home at 60 Haystack Way in the Jackson Hills subdivision in Mt. Juliet. For more information or to buy a ticket, visit stjude.org/give/dream-home/nashville.html. To RSVP by June 5, call 615-906-0273 or email courtney.hunter@stjude.org.

June 8

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly community development meeting Friday, June 8 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Guest speakers will be Bob Raines, executive director of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission, and Corey Johns, director of business development for interactive and creative technology for the Tennessee Entertainment Commission.

Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School

9 a.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Friday, June 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 4260 S. Commerce Road in Watertown. It’s for 3 year olds through sixth graders and will feature Bible lessons, crafts, a bouncy house, music and food. For more information, call Bobbie Eastes at 615-478-9127 or Lora Stutts at 615-478-8468.

Cedar Seniors Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

11:30 a.m.

Cedar Seniors will have its annual chicken dinner fundraiser Friday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the facility at 226 University Ave. in Lebanon. The cost will be $6 a plate, and the menu will feature fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, fried apples, bread and dessert. Tickets may be purchased from a member or at the door. For more information, call 615-444-0829.

Neddy Jacobs Days

Noon

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Friday, June 8 from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors and music for everyone. Anyone young performer who would like to perform on the stage with a seasoned musician, there will be spots to perform. Vendors will have handcrafted items for sale both days. Admission will be $5, and children younger than 10 will be admitted free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

Symphony on the Lawn

5:30 p.m.

The Nashville Symphony will be in concert Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m. during Symphony on the Lawn on Memorial Lawn at Cumberland University. Those who plan to attend the free family event are encouraged to pack a picnic, bring folding chairs and blankets. Pre-concert activities will start at 5:30 p.m., featuring the Cumberland Arts Academy Suzuki Players, Lebanon High School choir and Nashville Symphony Instrument Petting Zoo. The Cumberland Portrait Preservation Committee will feature refreshments from 5-7 p.m. in Baird Chapel and Memorial Hall to preview the portraits of Cumberland’s early leaders on display.

Encore Theatre presents ‘Doublewide Texas’

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the hilarious, fast-paced comedy, “Doublewide Texas,” written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.

Directed by Michael Rex, the show will take the stage Friday, June 8, Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations. Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

June 9

Two Rivers Ford Open Bass Tournament

6 a.m.

The 10th annual Two Rivers Ford Open Bass Tournament will be Saturday, June 9 at 6 a.m. at Flippers Landing on Old Hickory Lake. Cash prizes will be awarded. The cost is $60 per two-person boat, and $10 for the optional big bass competition. For more information, call the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at 615-444-5503 or Paul Jewell at 615-319-0810.

Big Hill Challenge

6 a.m.

The 15th annual Big Hill Challenge bicycle ride, sponsored by the Veloteers Bicycle Club, Historic Watertown and Biker’s Choice, will be Saturday, June 9 with registration at 6 a.m., and the ride will start at 7 a.m. at Watertown Middle School at 515 W. Main St. in Watertown. It will feature a 13-mile fitness route, 32.1-mile half-metric route, 61.3-mile metric route and 101.8-mile century route with well-supplied rest stops, stationary and roving support and gear and lunch. Registration is $10 for the 13-mile event, and $35 for the others by Saturday, June 2. After that, the cost will increase. The ride will benefit Wilson County bicycling initiatives such as Eagle Park and the rejuvenation of Historic Watertown. For more information or to register, visit veloteers.wildapricot.org/Big-Hill-Challenge or call Melly Anderson at 615-403-4234.

Neddy Jacobs Days

10 a.m.

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors and music for everyone. Anyone young performer who would like to perform on the stage with a seasoned musician, there will be spots to perform. Vendors will have handcrafted items for sale both days. Admission will be $5, and children younger than 10 will be admitted free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

A Magical Princess Experience

4 p.m.

A Magical Princess Experience will be Saturday, June 9 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon.

Encore Theatre presents ‘Doublewide Texas’

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the hilarious, fast-paced comedy, “Doublewide Texas,” written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.

Directed by Michael Rex, the show will take the stage Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations. Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

June 11

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will meet Monday, June 11 at 6 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The guest speaker will be gubernatorial candidate and House Speaker Beth Harwell, who will speak at 7 p.m.

June 12

Nashville Zoo at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Nashville Zoo and live animals on Tuesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, June 12 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

June 13

Storytime at the Library

10 a.m.

Mrs. Nancy will read to young children on Wednesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library. This program is recommended for children ages 5 and under. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Brown Bag Luncheon: New and Unusual Plants

11 a.m.

Wilson County’s horticulture extension agent, Lucas Holman, will continue his Brown Bag Luncheon series Wednesday, June 13 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center’s school exhibits building. This workshop, New and Unusual Plants, will cover new plants to put in the landscape and discuss why some shouldn’t be grown at all. Lunch is not provided, so participants are encouraged to bring their lunch. The workshop is free. Contact Holman at 615-444-9584 or lholman1@utk.edu with any questions.

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, June 13 from 3-7 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

June 14

Magician Bruce Amato at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Bruce Amato and his magic show on Thursday, June 14 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

June 15

Preemie Quilt Workshop

9 a.m.

A preemie quilt workshop will be Friday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Participants will learn how to make a preemie quilt and leave with a finished product to enter in the Wilson County Fair. Those quilts are donated to neonatal intensive care units. Fabric, machine and other items will be provided. RSVP to Shelly Barnes at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Mount Olivet Baptist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Wednesday, June 13 through Friday, June 15 from 5:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 16 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Mount Olivet Baptist Church at 7463 Hickory Ridge Road in Mt. Juliet. A free meal will be served to attendees each evening, and a cookout will be June 16 at 3 p.m. To register or for more information, visit mtolivetbaptist.com.

Lebanon Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Relay for Life, Give Cancer the Boot, will be Friday, June 15 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Wilson County CASA 30th Anniversary Celebration

6 p.m.

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its 30th anniversary celebration to honor Linda Schenk on Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $50 each or $350 to sponsor a table. The event will feature a cash bar, dinner and band. For ticket information, call 615-443-2002.

International FolkFest

7 p.m.

International FolkFest, featuring dance groups from around the world, will be Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit mboro-international-folkfest.org.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500. For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

June 17

Music City Mingle

Noon

The RedStar Pilots Association will present the Music City Mingle from Thursday, June 14 through Sunday, June 17 at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. Pilots from across the nation will fly World War II-era Chinese and Russian aircraft and conduct a training clinic. They will perform military-style tactical aerial maneuvers from the surface to about 5,500 within a 12-15-mile radius of the airport. While the event is not an air show, the public is invited to watch. Gates will open at about noon each day to allow for photos and views of the aircraft.

June 18

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, June 18 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

June 19

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test, formerly the GED, on Tuesday, June 19 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Super Science at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Super Science show on Tuesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

June 20

Encore Theatre at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Encore Theatre on Wednesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, June 20 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Pete Griffin, president of Musicians on Call, which brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in health care facilities. Registration is required at mjchamber.com.

June 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Business Boost

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Business Boost on Thursday, June 21 from 7:45-10 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Lee Warren from Belmont University, who will discuss “negotiations in the workplace. Two continuing education units will be available. Online registration is required at mjchamber.com. The event will be free to members and $25 for non-members. Seating will be limited.

Musical Entertainer Jacob Johnson at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Jacob Johnson and his musical act on Thursday, June 21 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, June 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

June 22

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, June 22 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Pottery Workshop

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a pottery workshop Friday, June 22, taught by professional artist Susan DeMay. The workshop will include wheel-thrown and hand-built pieces “making pottery forms” at 6 p.m. The forming workshop will last for 1 ½ hours, followed by a glazing workshop Saturday, June 30 at 10 a.m. Students will have three finished pieces after DeMay has a chance to fire them the final time. DeMay’s class will be held on two days to allow for firing of the pieces. Each day will be 1 ½ hours. The cost to participate is $60 and includes all supplies. Class size is limited to eight. The workshop will be at her studio in Smithville. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Laguardo Baptist Church Vacation Bible School

6 p.m.

Vacation Bible school, themed Game On, will be Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22 from 6-9 p.m. at Laguardo Baptist Church. Register at laguardobaptist.org or at the door.

June 23

Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble

8 a.m.

The Joe Collins Memorial Golf Scramble will be Saturday, June 23 at 8 a.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course at 1835 Logue Road in Mt. Juliet. The tournament will benefit Wilson County Christmas for All and Special Olympics. The cost is $85 per player and will include a round of golf, range balls, lunch and prizes. For more information, contact Sonny Woodbridge at 615-681-1838, Ken Conde at 412-559-5360 or David Thompson at 615-330-1044.

Painting Workshop

10 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a painting workshop Saturday, June 23 focused on watercolor techniques. The workshop, taught by Joann Mathews, will be at the Watertown Public Library. She will teach one class from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and another class from 2-5 p.m. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

June 26

Kidd Band at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Kevin Kidd and the Kidd Band on Tuesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

June 27

Storytime at the Library

10 a.m.

Mrs. Nancy will read to young children on Wednesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library. This program is recommended for children ages 5 and under. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

June 28

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency on Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. only as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 29

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The sixth annual Honor Ride for Veterans will be Saturday, June 30 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature entertainment, food vendors, and all motorcycles and riders will be welcome. The cost is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call 615-444-2460.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 7

Lebanon Chapter Goldwing Motorcycle Road Riders Association meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will be Saturday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show

7 p.m.

The Ultimate Oldies Rock ‘N’ Roll Show will be Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are on sale at capitoltheatretn.com.

July 9

Camp Confidence

8 a.m.

Camp Confidence will be Saturday, July 9 through Monday, July 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Cumberland University in Lebanon. Early check in will begin at 8 a.m. Camp Confidence is a three-day camp where 8-12-year-old children in state custody can come and enjoy three fun filled days of just “being a kid.» The camp, as the name implies, focuses on building confidence in children who, because of what has happened to them feel different from other children. They often have low self esteem and low self confidence. At Camp Confidence, they can connect with other foster children as they enjoy games, sports, crafts, inflatables, science experiments and a relatable inspirational speaker. On the last day of camp, each child will receive a new pair of athletic shoes. For registration information, call the Keith Edmonds Foundation at 615-651-0714 or e-mail elaine@keithedmondsfoundation.org.

July 12

Lebanon First United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Sunday, July 8 through Thursday, July 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Registration is available at the church. For more information, call 615-444-3315 or visit lebanonfumc.com.

July 16

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

July 19

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 20

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 21

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Women in the Lead Paint Party

6 p.m.

A Women in the Lead paint party will be Thursday, June 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Imagine That Art Studio at 404 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Participants may choose to pain a serving bowl or canvas, and adult beverages, including wine, will be served. The cost is $35 per person. RSVP to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

July 22

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 26

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, July 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 28

Metal Jewelry Making Workshop

10 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a metal jewelry making workshop Saturday, July 28 with renowned artist Susan Thornton. Thornton works in all types of metal and will share techniques working with copper. She said she hopes each student will be able to finish both a bracelet and a ring in the workshop. Thornton’s workshop will be at her studio on Depot Street in Watertown. She will conduct two workshops, one from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and another from 2-5 p.m. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com..

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 5

Stained-Glass Workshop

8 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a stained-glass workshop Sunday, Aug. 5, taught by Sam Simms, owner of Stained Glass Accessories. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 20

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

Aug. 23

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Sept. 28

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

The People’s Agenda

June 5

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Wilson County Public Works Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Public Works Committee will meet Tuesday, June 5 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

June 7

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, June 7 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 11

Wilson County 911 Board public hearing and meeting

3:45 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet in a public hearing to discuss the proposed budget Monday, June 11 at 3:45 p.m. and in regular meeting at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Finance Committee meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Finance Committee will meet Monday, June 11 at 4 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Public Works Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Public Works Committee will meet Monday, June 11 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 12

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

June 14

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 18

Wilson County Commission public hearing

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will hold a public hearing Monday, June 18 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, June 18 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 19

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 25

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.