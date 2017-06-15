Middle Tennessee Electric linemen compete in Linemen Rodeo

The annual event draws teams from utilities across the Tennessee Valley to compete in a variety of events.

Journeyman linemen Danny Crawford, Chris Gossett and Nathan Neal from the Franklin office, Jimmy Grant from the Murfreesboro Office and B.J. Bobo from the Woodbury office were joined by apprentice linemen Bobby Buttrey, Jamie Hazelwood and Brad Kincaid from the Franklin office, Rusty George from the Lebanon office and Jonathan Fitzpatrick from the Murfreesboro office, representing MTEMC at the competition.

“Linemen work very hard every day, building and repairing lines, ensuring the overall reliability of the electrical grid in their service territories,” said MTEMC president and CEO Chris Jones. “They are the unsung heroes who stand at the ready to respond to outages caused by storms, accidents or anything else that may knock out the power. They are the ones who, through their tireless efforts, help ensure the system reliability of member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperatives.”

The events linemen competed in are areas they have experience performing in day-to-day duties. A-1 connector change-out, two-phase insulator change-out, Hurtman rescue, 128KV b8 polymer insulator change-out and A-3 suspension insulator change-out were some of the events competitors competed in.

Six of MTEMC’s linemen took home honors in events this year. In the lineman events, Crawford and Grant won first and second, respectively, in the three-phase pad trouble call event; and in the overall competition, Grant brought home second, Crawford third and Neal fifth.

In the apprentice events, George won the A-1 connector change-out event; Kincaid brought home third in the skill climb and Fitzpatrick took second in the two-phase insulator change-out and fifth in the overall apprentice category.

More information on the 2017 rodeo can be found at tnrodeo.com.

MTEMC linemen work hard in all types of weather, performing daily maintenance and also quickly responding to outages 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. is a member-owned, nonprofit cooperative that provides electricity to more than 216,000 residential and business members in Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford and Cannon counties.