Sizemore becomes first archery signee for Phoenix

Sizemore attends Oakland High School in Murfreesboro and is coached by Tony Tate in the National Archery in the Schools Program and Jeri Carmichael in Junior Olympic Archery Development.

He placed third in the 2017 S3DA National Indoor High School Make Olympic Recurve and won two Tennessee and one USA Archery High School indoor titles last year in the same discipline, taking first in the S3DA and JOAD Tennessee State Indoor High School championships and first in the USA Archery Tennessee State Indoor High School meet as well.

He also placed second in the TAA Tennessee State Indoor High School championships in Male Olympic Recurve and won the West Tennessee S3DA Outdoor Regional and the S3DA State Outdoor High School meet in Male Olympic Recurve. Sizemore finished third in the 2016 NASP High School Male Olympic Recurve championships and was the 2015 JOAD state champion in Barebow.

He is the son of late Gregory Sizemore and Carol Barrett.